HUDSON — The 16th-ranked Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team topped the 100-point mark for the third time in five games on Wednesday night, knocking off visiting Denmark Tech 103-94 behind four double-digit scorers.
The Cobras improved to 21-0, while the Panthers remained winless at 0-14. Both teams scored 49 points in the opening half, but Caldwell won the second half by a 54-45 margin.
Alex Lineberger was the Cobras’ leading scorer with 25 points, while Jalen Crowder added 15, Kameron Cooke scored 11 and Tyrell Mendenhall finished with 10. Anderson Keller chipped in nine points for Caldwell, which also got seven apiece from Jack Garrison and Na’Kwan Kitchen, six from Jalen Barr, four from Jalen Gibson, three from Lacey Gathings and two each from Demetri Dixon, Damajae Hicks and Jaysen Shular.
Denmark was paced by Justin Thompson’s 25-point effort, with Migel Lawson adding 18, Tray Downing scoring 16, Spencer Grast recording 13 and Jaylen Lawrence notching 10. Eric Gore tallied seven points for the Panthers, while Keiman Dillon had three and Gremini Bell finished with two.
Caldwell hosts another South Carolina squad, USC Salkehatchie, on Saturday at 4 p.m.
