Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Newton that injured a teen.

Newton police officers responded to a shooting at a residence on E. K Street in Newton on Jan. 2 where they found a 17-year-old male shot in the leg. Since then, two suspects were arrested, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department.

The first arrest was a 16-year-old male who was taken into custody and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and attempted robbery, according to the release. Police did not release the name of the 16-year-old.

The second arrest was that of Jordan Martes Thompson, 18, of Claremont, He is charged with felony conspiring to commit robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

The victim is currently being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to the release.

Newton police say this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Investigator Daniela Massey at the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.

