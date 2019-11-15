Parking on the eastern side of First Street Northwest between Main and First avenues will be closed for a few months as workers remove a retaining wall, according to a city of Hickory release.
The workers will be removing the wall for the One North Center development, a $19 million commercial and residential development currently under construction.
Parking on one side of the street will be closed Monday.
The street will remain open and parking on the western side will still be available, according to the release.
Third Street NW closure
The section of Third Street Northwest between Main Avenue and Trade Alley will be closed starting Monday as workers add new crosswalks, according to a city release.
Both Trade Alley and Union Square will remain accessible from Third Street.
The road is expected to open again on Tuesday.
