The city of Hickory has released information on two road closures:

Intersection of Third Avenue Drive NW and Third Avenue Court NW

This section of road, which facilitates traffic between Old Lenoir Road and Second and Third Avenues, closed on Thursday so workers could make repairs, according to a release from the city.

No timeline was given for when the road will reopen.

Pinecrest Drive

The section of the road between the 3700 and 3800 blocks in the Catawba Springs community will be closed for workers to make repairs after the infrastructure under the road washed out, according to the release from the city.

No timeline was given for when the road will reopen.

