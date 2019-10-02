Two injured

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. 127 south at the intersection of Village Circle. The wreck sent two people to local hospitals. Here, Catawba County EMS crew prepare to load a victim into an EMS unit at the scene.

 ROBERT C. REED/hickory daily record

Two men are in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of N.C. 127 South and Village Circle Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred less than a quarter mile from Mountain View Elementary School.

State Trooper B.K. Perkins said the two vehicles were traveling in the same direction when the first vehicle, driven by Brittany Henry, 30, of Newton, stopped.

The second vehicle, driven by Henry Short, 33, of Newton, swerved hitting the front vehicle in the rear and then overturned.

Perkins said Short was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center and was in critical condition Tuesday. A passenger in the same vehicle, Joshua Setzer, 34, of Hickory was also in critical condition and transported to a Charlotte hospital.

Henry sustained minor injuries. She was traveling with two children who were uninjured, according to Trooper Perkins.

Perkins said Short was charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Mountain View firefighters and the Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.

