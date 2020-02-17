Two suspects were charged in a prison stabbing that happened at the Alexander Correctional Institution in October of 2019.
Timothy J. Carver, 30, was charged with first degree murder and Alexanderos Tsilianos, 35, was charged with felony obstruction of justice and habitual felony charges. Both were arrested on Feb. 13 while they were incarcerated.
The two are charged in the stabbing of Christopher Parker, 33, who was an inmate at the Correctional Institution.
Parker died at a hospital soon after the stabbing, according to a previous HDR article.
Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said both Carver and Tsilianos were housed at the Alexander Correctional Institution at the time of the stabbing.
At the time, Carver was behind bars on habitual breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon charges. Tsilianos was jailed on possession of drugs, schedule II, according to Bowman.
No bond was set for Carver or Tsilianos.
