HUDSON — Committing 27 turnovers, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team dropped its first game of the season on Wednesday night, falling 104-71 against Division I Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.
Zach De La Cruz led CVCC (1-1) in Wednesday’s contest with a season-high 16 points, including making 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range.
The Cobras (3-0) jumped ahead of the Red Hawks quickly and took a 64-23 lead at halftime. CCC&TI outrebounded CVCC 50-40 in Wednesday’s game, including a 35-22 margin on the defensive end.
Despite its early deficit, Catawba Valley fought back in the second half, outscoring Caldwell 48-40 during the half.
Freshman Charles Bryson also reached double figures in scoring for CVCC with 12 points off the bench.
The CVCC men’s basketball team will try to bounce back on Saturday when it opens conference play against rival Pitt. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Bulldogs in Winterville is set for 3 p.m.
As for CCC&TI, it returns to action today when it visits Fayetteville Technical Community College at 4 p.m.
