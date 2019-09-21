When Ronald Reagan High’s head football coach Josh McGee was growing up, he wanted to be just like the man who was on the opposite sideline at Hickory High Friday night.
McGee got his chance to show Red Tornadoes head coach Russell Stone what he learned, and then some, as his Raiders ran past Hickory 46-21 in a nonconference game.
McGee and several of his assistants at Reagan played for Stone during their high school days at West Forsyth back in the 1990s.
“For me to stand on that sideline and look across and see a man who helped mold me into who I am today,” McGee beamed after taking postgame photos with his mentor, “it’s something I’ll never forget. Just to be able to hug his neck was special.”
For his part, Stone had a genuine sense of pride in what his former players have become as adults.
“It was really great,” said Stone. “I wish we could’ve played a little better. But, it was really great. There’s a lot of great memories. To see that group of guys doing so well, successfully, and being good family men and coaching a football team like this is very gratifying.”
Reagan (4-0) got off the bus from its hour-plus journey from Pfafftown and the Raiders were in a sprint on offense at the start. The Raiders outgained Hickory 486 to 324 and had 127 of their total three plays into the game to build a 12-0 lead. On the second play from scrimmage, Daniel Moyer Jr. went nearly untouched for 65 yards for the first of his four touchdowns on the night.
A fumble, the first of four Hickory turnovers, quickly turned into the second Reagan scored, which was a 62-yard pass play from Gabriel Hollingsworth to Tazhae Woods.
“They have a four-year starter at quarterback,” said Stone. “And they’re really talented and very well coached and very physical. They brought the battle to us tonight.”
The Red Tornadoes (0-5) gathered themselves on the next possession and took five plays to drive 77 yards with Cody Young (26 carries, 104 yards).
Reagan drove again, but a fumble at the Red Tornadoes’ 24-yard line gave Hickory a chance to take the lead. However, the drive stalled and the brief momentum shift turned back to the Raiders after a mishandled snap on a punt. Taking over at the Hickory 32, Reagan made it three touchdowns in four possessions when Moyer (13-144) ran in from the 9 late in the opening quarter to make it 18-7.
Nick Everhart picked off a pass near midfield to again give the Red Tornadoes life. A 24-yard pass play from Gage Lackey to Malakei Sumner set the Hickory offense into motion and the drive ended with Young’s second score, this time from the 1 to get his team within 18-14.
Stone was pleased how his team fought to stay in the game.
“In many ways, this was the best game we’ve played by far,” said Stone. “We fought hard against a really good opponent, but again, we had too many turnovers to beat a really good team.”
Moyer’s speed proved to be too much for Hickory to handle, as he added a 26-yard scoring run. Before the close of the first half, Moyer teamed up with Hollingsworth on an inside screen, and with a block by Jake Pascual to spring him, Moyer weaved 18 yards for the touchdown.
McGee thought his team was sloppy at times, but he was happy with how his players overcame some of their own mistakes.
“We handled some adversity tonight, which is good,” said the Raiders coach, who was complimentary of Hickory. “That’s a good football team. They’re probably the best 0-5 football team you’re going to find.”
Reagan put the game away in the third quarter when Hollingworth threw his third touchdown pass, this time to Bryson Canty for 23 yards. The final score occurred after Sanchez Redden fumbled at the Hickory 8. In the scramble for the ball, Reagan’s guard Jovan Turner outran everyone to the back of the end zone and finally secured the football for the score.
Young’s third touchdown during the final quarter wrapped up the scoring.
The game’s play was chippy at times, with the tone set from the start, when Hickory was called for a personal foul on the opening kickoff that went for a touchback. The teams combined for 31 accepted penalties, including 14 personal fouls, for 294 yards. Frustration set in for Hickory over the final four minutes with four personal fouls called.
“Just a hard-fought game,” Stone said in response to the number of penalties. “That’s all. I think we were a little frustrated and I think they were too sometimes.”
The Red Tornadoes open Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play next Friday at Watauga.
“Were 0-5,” said Stone. “But we start the conference next week and we’re all 0-0. Everything’s ahead of us if we can get the train turned around a little bit.”
Ronald Reagan: 18 | 14 | 14 | 00 — 46
Hickory: 07 | 07 | 00 | 07 — 21
First Quarter
R — Daniel Moyer Jr. 65-yard run (kick failed), 11:25
R — Tazhae Woods 62-yard pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (run failed), 8:27
H — Cody Young 19-yard run (Izzi Woods kick), 6:47
R — Moyer Jr. 9-yard run (kick failed), :26
Second Quarter
H — Young 1-yard run (Woods kick), 6:18
R — Moyer Jr. 26-yard run (CJ Hill kick), 4:03
R — Moyer Jr. 18-yard pass from Hollingsworth (Hill kick), :37.
Third Quarter
R — Bryson Canty 23-yard pass from Hollingsworth (Hill kick), 5:35
R — Jovan Turner recovered fumble in the end zone (Hill kick), :00
Fourth Quarter
H — Young 1-yard run (Woods kick), 8:44
Team Stats
First Downs: Reagan 22, Hickory 17
Rushes-yards: Reagan 33-295, Hickory 36-139
Comp-Att-Int: Reagan 13-18-1, Hickory 17-29-2
Passing yards: Reagan 191, Hickory 185
Fumbles-Lost: Reagan 1-1, Hickory 5-2
Penalties-yards: Reagan 16-129, Hickory 15-165
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Reagan: Daniel Moyer Jr. 13-144 and 3 TDs, Gabriel Hollingsworth 7-58, Sanchez Redden 6-84, John Gillette 5-22, Kam Hill 1-(-8), Team 1-(-5). Hickory: Cody Young 26-104 and 3 TDs, Gage Lackey 9-40, Neftaly Rivero 1-(-5).
PASSING — Reagan: Hollingsworth 13-17-1 for 191 yards and 3 TDs. Hickory: Lackey 15-25-2 for 168 yards, Jack Tomlinson 2-4-0 for 17 yards.
RECEIVING — Reagan: Tazhae Woods 6-109 and 1 TD, Bryson Canty 3-30 and 1 TD, Shavon Revel 2-23, Moyer Jr. 1-18 and 1 TD, Dylan Reed 1-11. Hickory: Malakei Sumner 5-48, Tristan Rankin 4-66, Young 4-35, DeAndre Carlton 2-45, Malachi Hopper 1-(-2), Dontae Baker 1-(-7).
