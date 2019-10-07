Campaign Signs

Hickory voters will have their final say on which of the nine candidates running in the primaries for Hickory City Council will advance to the general election. Signs for three those of those candidates – Carmen Eckard, Ernie Masche and Lou Wetmore – are set up at the intersection of N. Center Street and 23rd Avenue NE.

 BY KEVIN GRIFFIN kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com

Voters in three Hickory wards will have their last chance to cast a ballot in the primaries on Tuesday.

Polls for the primary voting for the Hickory City Council seats in Wards 1,2 and 3 will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Early voting in those races ended Friday.

The primary election is only open to voters who live in those three wards.

Voters can check their ward by going to www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/elections and searching the voter lookup under the voter registration tab.

After two weeks of early voting, there’s still plenty of opportunity for voters to shape the outcome.

Only 411 voters – just over 3 percent of the nearly 13,200 eligible to vote in the primaries – have voted so far, according to data from the Catawba County Board of Elections.

All election results are unofficial until canvassing, which will take place on Oct. 14. 

Elections Director Amanda Duncan stressed that, with the low turnout, voters can have a strong influence on races.

“Elections margins are small, and so you know, everyone’s vote will count,” Duncan said.

Voting on the primary day differs from early voting in two key respects.

During early voting, there was one site where all voters could go to cast ballots.

On Tuesday, voters will have to vote at their designated precincts.

Voters can find out their precinct using the voter lookup.

Also, while voters can register and vote the same day during early voting, that option is not available for Tuesday’s election.

All voters must already be registered in order to vote. Registration status can also be verified through the voter lookup.

The primaries in the three races will narrow the field of nine candidates down to six, with two running in each ward race for the general election.

All Hickory residents, regardless of which ward they live in, will be able to vote in all three of those races during the Nov. 5 general election.

For more information on the election, call the County Board of Elections at 828-464-2424.

