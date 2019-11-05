Tuesday is Election Day in eight Catawba County municipalities.
Hickory, Conover, Newton, Claremont, the town of Catawba, Maiden, Long View and Brookford all have City Council seats up for election.
Newton, Catawba and Maiden have mayors up for election. Seats on the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards are also up this year.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters must vote at their assigned precincts on Election Day.
Voters can find their assigned precincts by going to www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/elections and looking themselves up under the “Your Sample Ballot” link on the homepage.
More information about the election is also available by calling the Catawba County Board of Elections at 828-464-2424.
Early voter turnout
Early voting wrapped up on Friday.
Nearly 2,000 of the roughly 49,000 registered voters eligible to vote in this year’s elections voted during early voting — a turnout of roughly 4 percent so far.
Hickory had the highest number of voters at 854. The cities of Newton and Conover — which had 682 and 264 votes respectively — were the only other municipalities to have more than 100 ballots cast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.