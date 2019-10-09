HICKORY - Hickory Trout Unlimited will present popcorn and a movie at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The movie will be “Finding Joe Brooks.” This is story about a man who had a tremendous impact on the sport of fly fishing. It is a story of overcoming and redemption. It is one of triumph and achievement. At its heart it is a romantic tale of passion, endurance, and a commitment to something greater than one’s self.

The program will be at the Market on Main Cellar with an optional buffet at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Enter from First Avenue SW. Free parking is available across the street. The program is free and open to the public.

