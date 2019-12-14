NEWTON — The Bandys boys basketball team has faced a challenging schedule to begin the 2019-20 season, already playing undefeated Caldwell County squads Hibriten and West Caldwell twice apiece.
Thus far, the Trojans have had better luck against their adversaries from Catawba County, defeating St. Stephens and Bunker Hill in recent games before adding a 63-50 road victory over Fred T. Foard on Friday night at Jerry Copas Gymnasium.
“We let them hit a couple 3s there early, we weren’t closing out on their shooters. They’ve got a lot of guys that can shoot the ball,” Bandys coach Matt Oaks said. “And I think we finally closed out and took a little pride in our defense, finally made a little run there in the second quarter to help us out. We called timeout, got everybody together.
“We took some really good shots, pushed the ball and our guys just played really hard, I think, to get back in it,” he continued. “I don’t think it was anything I said, it was just guys that made the next play and kept playing.”
Both teams started off cold from the field, but the Tigers (2-5) got a pair of 3-pointers from Clay Patterson to build a 6-0 lead. Will Frye also drilled an early triple for Foard as it led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Bandys (3-4) turned things around in the second period, scoring the first five points on a basket from Spencer Ledford and a 3 from Quenten Maddox. Although Patterson’s third trey of the night gave the Tigers their biggest advantage at 25-18 later in the frame, the Trojans answered with a 9-0 run to grab their first lead of the contest.
A 3 from Ledford accounted for the first points of Bandys’ second-quarter spurt, while layups from Nate Ervin and Brendan Harrill tied the score before a steal and layup from Ledford put the Trojans on top for good. They led 32-28 at halftime, and were able to grow their lead in the second half.
After Foard’s Peyton Hemphill and Bandys’ Maddox traded 3s to begin the third quarter, the Trojans were later able to increase their lead to double digits behind the senior duo of Maddox and Ledford along with contributions from Chris Culliver. The visitors used another 9-0 run late in the period to pull away from the Tigers, who received a free throw from Cameron Gore with 9.1 seconds remaining to make it 52-41 entering the fourth.
The Trojans continued to turn defense into offense in the final quarter, which was highlighted by Culliver’s steal and one-handed dunk midway through the period. Foard scored the game’s last five points on two foul shots and a layup from Hemphill and a free throw from Abhi Patel, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a Bandys side that led by as many as 18 prior to the Tigers’ late surge.
“In that second quarter we went three possessions and didn’t guard anybody, and then we turned the ball over three or four straight possessions after that. That was the game right there,” Foard coach Andy Hodges said. “And that’s my fault, I obviously didn’t have them prepared enough for that.”
Bandys’ Maddox led all scorers with 20 points, while Ledford added 16 and Culliver scored 12 off the bench. Meanwhile, Foard was paced by 13 points from Hemphill and 12 from Patterson.
“Chris played really hard for us tonight and I think it’s really good that he’s around these seniors we’ve got,” said Oaks of Culliver’s performance behind his all-senior starting five. “I think they set a great example for him and he made a lot of big plays for us there in the second half to kind of extend that lead. Hopefully he can keep doing that.”
The Trojans begin South Fork 2A Conference play with a road game at Maiden on Thursday, while the Tigers are idle until participating in the 33rd annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Dec. 27, 28 and 30 at Catawba Valley Community College.
GIRLS
Bandys 56, Foard 49
The Tigers’ Alexis Wolgemuth scored a game-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a balanced Bandys attack. Macy Rummage scored 16 points to go with 13 from Laci Paul and 12 from Logan Dutka as the Trojans topped Foard for the fifth straight time dating back to 2015.
“We were focusing on taking the best shot and not rushing,” Bandys coach Nicki Sigmon said of her team’s play during the second and third quarters, when the Trojans outscored Foard 28-17. “A lot of times we get excited and try to rush and take that first 3 that we see, but that’s one thing that we talked about was working the ball around and taking the best shot and not forcing it.”
Foard (4-3) led 14-13 at the end of the opening quarter, but the Trojans rallied in the second period. Wolgemuth scored eight of the Tigers’ nine points in the frame, but a putback from Paul and a 3 from Rummage made it 26-23 in favor of the visitors at the half.
Bandys (4-2) extended its advantage to double digits, 41-31, by the end of the third quarter, but the Tigers tried to rally in the fourth. Foard forced the Trojans into several turnovers that allowed the hosts to get as close as 44-42 on a Samaria Tipps basket midway through the period. However, a pair of treys from Rummage, jumpers from Cailyn Huggins and Caroline McIntosh and two free throws from Laney ultimately allowed Bandys to escape with a seven-point win.
“Twenty-five (Wolgemuth) and 3 (Tipps), those two girls can play ball, and we struggled defensively against them,” said Sigmon. “We get into foul trouble when we go man and then we struggle getting in their faces when we go zone, so they did a great job. But I’m proud of my girls, they were able to kind of focus down on that and get that lead back up.”
“We’ve got to get rebounds to be able to go with our transition, and I felt like whenever they started making their run we got down and got out of sync and we just forgot how to play and how to overcome them,” Foard coach Brandy Dawkins added. “But I think once we got settled, they were in man-to-man … we got a couple fouls called and they had to go back to zone, and that kind of opened the game up. We were within two and then we lost Rummage on a backside 3-pointer and that made it five. I think we had kind of forgotten a little bit about her opposite ball and then she just got lost in the shuffle and our big girl never got out of the box to go out there to get her.”
Bandys visits Maiden for both teams’ South Fork 2A Conference opener on Thursday, while Foard returns to action in the 33rd annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Dec. 27, 28 and 30 at CVCC.
