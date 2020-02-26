ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three different Lenoir-Rhyne athletes have been recognized as South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Players of the Week for games played last week. Gemma Southwick (Women’s Tennis Player of the Week), Autumn Drayton (Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week) and Ellis Horton (Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week) are the Bears’ player of the week honorees.
Here’s how each athlete fared last week:
WOMEN’S TENNIS
A sophomore from Mitcham, United Kingdom, Southwick picked up two impressive wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles against the 10th-ranked team in the country, North Georgia. Southwick won a hard-fought match over individually ranked No. 19 Adrienne Bofinger 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 at No. 1 singles and then picked up a 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles with partner Sanne Janssen. This is Southwick’s first Player of the Week selection this season.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
A senior thrower from Charlotte, Drayton finished first and broke the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s weight throw record with a toss of 16.87 meters. This is Drayton’s second consecutive Field Athlete of the Week honor this season.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
A freshman thrower from Mount Pleasant, Horton placed fourth in the weight throw with a throw of 15.04 meters at last week’s JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem. He also placed ninth in the shot put with a 12.31-meter toss. Horton’s shot put throw was a new personal best. This is Horton’s first Field Athlete of the Week honor this season.
