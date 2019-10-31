The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is down to the “Sweet 16” in all four classifications for tonight’s state third-round playoff volleyball matches.
The matches involving the three remaining schools from area conferences have some intrigue with a couple schools making historic runs for their programs. West No. 1 seed Fred T. Foard looks to get back to the fourth round, as does 3A unbeaten Watauga.
Here is a look at the matches for tonight:
2A West
No. 8 R-S Central (19-8) at No. 1 Fred T. Foard (28-1)
Fred T. Foard advanced to tonight’s match after a sweep of East Lincoln Tuesday, the 25th sweep of the season, which includes 18 against playoff opponents. The Tigers are looking to get to the quarterfinal round for the third time in three seasons. Foard can score from anywhere on the court, as it showed during Tuesday’s win. In the second set alone, seven different players registered points with two different setters getting five or more assists. Among the hitters, Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey are tough on the outside with Martina Foster showing power in the middle as a hitter and blocker. Defensively, the back line led by libero Dara Shaffer covers a lot of ground and can frustrate opposing hitters. Sarah Lingle and Haley Johnston split the setter duties.
After nine straight seasons of first- or second-round exits in the playoffs — including a first-round loss to Foard in the 2010 3A tournament — R-S Central made it to the third round for the second time in three seasons after a sweep of Wilkes Central Tuesday. The Hilltoppers are looking to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since at least 2005 (the NCHSAA does not have brackets available prior to 2006). Winners of the Southwestern 2A Conference, R-S Central has won eight in a row, seven by sweep. The Hilltoppers are 11-7 against NCHSAA playoff teams. Statistically, R-S Central is led by sophomore MaKenzi Searcy, who leads the team in kills. Junior setter Katlyn Holland has 712 assists.
Next up: No. 20 West Stokes (24-5) or No. 5 South Rowan (27-1)
No. 14 Surry Central (20-7) at No. 11 Patton (22-6)
This is a matchup with two double-digit seeded teams with similar histories.
Patton reached the third round for the first time in the program’s history after winning a five-set thriller Tuesday at West Stanly. After losing the first two sets, it staved off the sweep by winning 26-24 in the third. The Panthers forced the tiebreaker with a 25-19 win in set four and outlasted the Colts 15-13 in the finale. Patton has come a long way since the days of a 1-36 stretch in 2016-17 and the roster has just two seniors. So, there may be more to come in 2020. The Panthers are led on the outside by Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference player of the year Ella Gragg and supported on the front line by senior Ashlyn Castle. Gragg also had 77 aces prior to Tuesday’s match. Freshman Izora Gragg is the setter with over eight assists per set.
Like Patton, Surry Central advanced with a five-set win after losing the first set 25-10. Also, like Patton, the Golden Eagles rebounded from a tough stretch of back-to-back losing seasons, which included a 5-19 record in 2016. Their first playoff win last Saturday was the first in the postseason since 2014 and the Golden Eagles will play in the third round for the first time since at least 2005. A pair of sophomores lead the attack at the net with Mia McMillen and Jaylyn Templeton the top two scorers. Madison Goins has 103 aces and runs the floor as the setter.
Next up: No. 7 Forbush (19-9) or No. 2 Brevard (24-5)
3A West
No. 5 Cox Mill (26-2) at No. 4 Watauga (25-0)
The Pioneers advanced to the third round for the sixth straight season after wiping out Jay M. Robinson, allowing just 21 points in the match. Watauga will now host Robinson’s crosstown rival Cox Mill in a rematch of their 2017 third-round contest, which was won by the Chargers in a sweep. A win by Watauga would put it in the quarterfinals for the second straight year. The Pioneers have lost just four sets this season, with two of those coming against Foard in mid-October. They have won 22 matches by a sweep, 15 against playoff teams. Two seniors lead the front line attack, with Rebekah Farthing and Brooke Byrd averaging nearly 4.5 kills each per set. The Pioneers’ setter is sophomore Brelyn Sturgill, who has 9.7 assists per set.
Cox Mill blasted Enka 25-7 in the first set, then sweated out a 28-26 win in set two on the way to a sweep. The Chargers, winners of the South Piedmont 3A Conference, return to the third round after they were eliminated by Hickory a season ago. Since the school opened in 2009, Cox Mill has built a consistent state contender. The Chargers have made the quarterfinals four times in nine seasons with the pinnacle coming with the 2016 3A state title.
Next up: No. 9 T.C. Roberson (24-3) or No. 1 West Rowan (26-0)
