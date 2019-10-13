HICKORY — Transportation Insight, a leader in enterprise logistics solutions and services for the end-to-end supply chain, is included in the top gross revenue tier of Business North Carolina magazine’s annual ranking of the state’s privately held businesses.
For the fifth consecutive year, Hickory-based Transportation Insight is featured on the list, which has chronicled the organization’s continued growth. With gross revenue exceeding $2.8 billion at the end of 2018, Transportation Insight’s recognition among North Carolina’s top private businesses during the past 15 years reflects the ongoing market need for a trusted partner leveraging deep domain expertise to engineer supply-chain networks that drive value and give clients a competitive edge, company officials said.
“This list recognizes companies that demonstrate the staying power and business acumen required to be one of the largest privately owned businesses in the state. We are proud to be ranked in the top revenue tier, validating once again the efforts of Transportation Insight and our dedicated employees who are working to improve our customers’ sustainable growth and bottom-line profits,” says Transportation Insight CEO Rennie Faulkner. “Leveraging integrated technology, deep analytics and years of industry intelligence, Transportation Insight helps companies move beyond surviving to thriving in their marketplace.”
Transportation Insight’s position in the BNC Private 125 reflects the 2018 gross revenue for the enterprise logistics provider operating under the Transportation Insight HoldCo parent company. TI HoldCo also includes transactional freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group and recently acquired TSG, a technology-enabled transportation management business. Combined, gross revenue exceeds $3.5 billion for TI HoldCo, an organization that now employs more than 1,600 people throughout North America.
“Transportation Insight’s dominance in the logistics market is a testament to our vision for exceeding customer expectations with data-driven strategies combined with innovative digital technology and multimodal expertise that lead businesses to a stronger dominance in their field,” says Transportation Insight founder and Chairman Paul Thompson. “Our supply chain solutions encompass supply-chain analytics, freight-bill audit and payment, transportation management and continuous improvement methodologies that minimize the cost to serve, unlock inter-organization collaboration and optimize customer experiences.”
Business North Carolina’s ranking of the state’s top privately held businesses has been published annually since 1984. Previously a voluntary recognition including 100 companies, the list now features 125 organizations, including businesses that previously declined to participate. The ranking is based on revenue from the previous year, and it celebrates successful businesses that have unlocked their potential for growth and demonstrate innovation, expansion, talent, culture and agility.
Named a 2019 Best Employer in North Carolina, Transportation Insight excels in all requirements for making the list driven by significant acquisitions; introductions of new solutions for analytics, e-commerce and parcel; talented team members; and a corporate culture with values that scale over time as the company grows.
The BNC Private 125 appears in the October issue of Business North Carolina.
For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email info@transportationinsight.com or call 877-226-9950.
