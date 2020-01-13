Jaiden Andrew Sloan, 19, of Hickory was arrested and charged following a traffic stop on Springs Road around 12:45 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the vehicle was stopped for an expired registration.

During the stop, police found marijuana, Xanax and a concealed firearm in Sloan’s possession, according to the release.

Sloan was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed firearm, according to the release.

Sloan was also served with outstanding warrants for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a concealed firearm.

Sloan received a $22,500 secured bond.

