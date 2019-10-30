Who is the evilest of them all?
The Tractor Shed Theatre students of St. Stephens High School invite viewers of their sixth annual Trick-or-Treating Extravaganza play to decide.
The performers will star as popular villains from Disney animated movies and give their reasons to the audience why they are the most evil character to ever disgrace the big screen, according to Molly Rice, theater educator at St. Stephens High School.
After the 20-minute play is over, viewers will then vote for the evilest villain.
The play will be performed throughout Halloween night in front of the residence of St. Stephens theater educator Molly Rice on 4th Avenue NW in Hickory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Rice said St. Stephens theater students have performed the Trick-or-Treating Extravaganza for six years and it gained online popularity when their 2016 “Nightmare Before Christmas.” performance earned over 500,000 views on Facebook.
Rice predicted the play will be performed 13 times from 5:30 to 8:30 on Halloween and voting will take place after each performance.
It’s up to you. Who do you think deserves the title of “Most evil of them all?”
