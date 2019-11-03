The town of Catawba has races for mayor and town council this year.
Mayor Donald Robinson is running unopposed for his seat but four candidates are running for the two open seats on the council.
Incumbents Colleen Anderson and Donald Allen and newcomers Amanda Drum Stewart and Carroll Yount are running for the seats.
Anderson and Stewart returned questionnaires discussing their campaigns.
Here’s what they had to say:
Colleen Anderson
Age: 38
Occupation: Registered nurse
Selected political/community experience: Town of Catawba Councilman (current - elected in 2015); member of John Hoyle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution; president of the Greater Hickory Jaycees
Why should the people of Catawba vote for you over your opponents?
It has been a privilege to serve the town of Catawba as a council member for the past four years.
Economic development and growth are often discussed as the goal of many candidates; what that concept looks like differs in each community.
I heard from citizens in Catawba that they wanted things to do without having to drive 10-plus miles away.
As chair of the recently created Downtown Activity Committee, it has been a pleasure seeing the joy and excitement of our citizens as we bring together the community at our town’s various new events.
Seeing the vintage cars filling Main Street for the cruise-ins or the huge crowd of smiling kids at Trunk-or-Treat, it’s an awesome sight to see our “little town doing big things” for the people of Catawba.
I hope to continue to serve the town for another four years and continue to work with the citizens, committee and council bringing great things to Catawba.
Amanda Drum Stewart
Age: 43
Occupation: Licensed esthetician and owner of Suds Up Soap
Selected political/community experience: Student senator at Western Piedmont Community College; Veterans Day Event and Parade Committee 2 years
Why should the people of Catawba vote for you over your opponents?
As a fourth-generation resident of Catawba, I was raised here, briefly living in Claremont and Conover, before returning in 2011.
I live at 203 2nd Street SE, with my husband of 20 years, Kevin, where half of our property is in the city limits, splitting our house down the middle.
That is why my slogan is “'All-In'” For Our City!”
Kevin and I are both self-employed and we have no children. My alumni’s are Bunker Hill High School, Western Piedmont Community College, University of North Carolina-Charlotte, and Mitchell Community College.
I have seen the highs and lows of Catawba, when as a child, Main Street was booming, to when it looked like a ghost town.
I encourage all concerned citizens to take a hands-on role in our town by showing up for meetings and sharing their concerns!
We already have many events that entice visitors to come in and there are more to come.
Catawba is a healthy town. I want to see more development, but keep our small town feel; it can be done with strategic planning. I want to attract businesses who will contribute to our tax system. We need to supplement our budget to help strained citizens by lowering their taxes.
We are on the right path to keeping our beautiful Catawba as a wonderful and safe place to live.
I may bring no political experience to the table, but I have a fierce passion for our “Little Town Doing Big Things.”
