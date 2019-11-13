An overtime victory in Hickory on Wednesday night propelled the Red Tornadoes to the fourth round of the 3A state boys soccer playoffs. The third-round game with Cuthbertson was scoreless for the first 80 minutes before Hickory’s Jose Vallecillos sent a right-footed shot across the mouth of the goal in the fifth minute of the first overtime period to give the hosts a 1-0 win.
“I’m really proud of the boys. We created opportunities and were unlucky. It was one of those things where you think, ‘Uh oh, I hope we weren’t unlucky and missed out on our (only) opportunities,’” said Hickory coach Brian Jillings. “But they kept plugging away. It was a fantastic turn and finish by Jose. It was nothing less than the boys deserved for the way they played. They defended like lions. I’m really proud of them and we’re excited to be able to move on.”
Hickory entered the game as the higher seed, 12th to the Cavaliers’ 20th. But Cuthbertson had already claimed two road victories against higher seeded teams — No. 13 Southwestern Randolph and No. 4 Southwest Guilford. For the first half and much of the second, they controlled the action with outstanding ball control that gave Hickory few breakaway opportunities and even fewer open shots at the goal.
The Cavs outshot Hickory 7-4 in the first 40 minutes.
“They did a great job possessing, and then as soon as we won possession they were dropping and playing deep so there wasn’t that space behind,” Jillings said. “We encouraged them to possess the ball and squeezed some lanes a little bit and counter-attacked.”
It wasn’t as though neither team had opportunities, especially in the second half. In the 65th minute Hickory had an open net opportunity but just couldn’t get a foot on the ball. Then with under four minutes remaining in regulation, the Cavs had a corner kick opportunity denied by the Red Tornadoes’ defense.
“When we went into overtime, I always believed in the boys,” Jillings said. “(I) told them to believe in themselves and each other and good things would happen.”
The Red Tornadoes’ coach proved to be prophetic.
Finally, in the fifth minute of the first overtime period, Patrick Ceccato was able to squeeze a pass through to Vallecillos on the left wing. Vallecillos pushed the ball to the end line and made a quick spin back to the field where he finally broke the scoreless tie with a right-footed money shot across the mouth of the goal.
“He (Vallecillos) doesn’t need a whole lot of space and made a fantastic little turn,” Jillings said. “Once he faced the goalkeeper up, I knew there was only going to be one end result. He’s such a fantastic player and person, it’s really fitting he got the game-winner tonight for us.”
For Vallecillos, it was his first career overtime goal and couldn’t have come at a better time for the Red Tornadoes.
“Yes (I was surprised at being free),” Vallecillos said.
While the Red Tornadoes successfully killed off what was left of the first 10-minute overtime session, the excitement was not over.
Over the final two minutes, the Cavs repeatedly forced the ball in to try and get the equalizer. With less than 30 seconds left, Cuthbertson got the ball in the air out in front of the Hickory goal. The Cavs got a head on the ball, only to be turned away one last time by Red Tornadoes goalkeeper Peyton Winkler.
“I moved across the goal and I saw a kid headed it,” Winkler said. “Ben (Boston) comes towards me. Made a brilliant save on the line at the last minute. If it wasn’t for Ben, it probably wouldn’t have happened.”
Jillings noted Winkler’s savvy in between the posts.
“Master save by Peyton, massive,” Jillings said. “Peyton’s brave. Every time the ball’s on the ground, Peyton'’s a very brave goalkeeper. He came up big there.”
Unofficially, in getting the shutout, Winkler had eight saves on the night.
The Hickory win snapped a four-game winning streak for Cuthbertson, which ends the season with a record of 13-9-1.
It was the sixth straight win for the Red Tornadoes, who are now 18-5-3. It was also the final match on the Hickory home pitch, where the Red Tornadoes finished 9-2 in 2019.
Hickory’s fourth-round game will be on the road Saturday at top-seeded Charlotte Catholic (23-0-2), which defeated eight-seeded Mount Tabor 3-0 in the third round.
