Top Stories of 2019: It was a year marked by fiery destruction, an election coin flip and a new beginning for Hickory

Balls Creek community vows to rebuild in wake of fire
For many, the Balls Creek Campground is a second home. Since 1853, the historic Methodist campground has been the site of a summer revival meeting that has shaped the social and religious lives of thousands of people.
On Sept. 29, the campground was also the site of a fire that destroyed 40 of the wooden houses –referred to as tents by members of the community - and damaged nine others.
The reaction among the Balls Creek faithful was great sadness accompanied by a resolution to rebuild.
“It will come back better than before,” said Rhonda Bennett, who has been coming to the revival since she was a little girl.
Authorities soon said they found evidence indicating the fire was suspicious.
At one point, there was suspicion the fire was intentionally set as a result of an argument between students of Maiden and Bandys high schools at a football game days before.
Investigators interviewed some students who were found to have no involvement with the fire.
In December, Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said the investigation is still active and the office is awaiting the results of tests being conducted on materials collected from the camp.
Alexander County community comes together in wake of violent year
A crowd of more than 100 people gathered on the lawn in downtown Taylorsville on a hot Sunday afternoon in June.
The gathering was not for a concert or a festival. It was an outpouring of mourning for three lives lost.
A week earlier, 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and his sister America, 12, were found dead in a burned home. Authorities determined the children had been shot dead before the home was set on fire.
Maria Calderon Martinez, the children’s mother, was missing.
Heidi Wolfe, who was charged in the murders along with Martinez’s ex-husband Areli Aguirre-Avilez, said she ran over Martinez with a car and that she and Aguirre-Avilez dumped her in the Catawba River near Riverbend Park.
The three murders resonated deeply in the community.
On June 21, two days before the downtown gathering, dozens of people gathered at Hiddenite Elementary School, the school the two children attended.
People wrote messages of support for family members and laid flowers near photos of the two children. Teachers remembered the children for their warmth and friendliness.
The emotion was no less palpable at the downtown gathering.
Surveying the crowd, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman choked up. “We’re going to be here with you,” Bowman told Esteban Pacheco, the father of the two children.
More than just a forum for mourning, the downtown gathering was also a reflection on the problem of domestic violence.
Bowman called for courts to find more effective means of preventing domestic violence.
Lisa Clontz, director of the Shelter Home of Caldwell County, urged domestic violence victims to seek help.
In the months since that gathering, the case has seen a notable development.
Hunters along the North Carolina-Virginia border discovered a burned up truck with three bodies inside.
Bowman said the bodies are believed to be those of Martinez, Juan Carlos Mendez-Pena and Luis Fernando Sanchez.
Mendez-Pena and Sanchez went missing around the time of the murders in June. One of the men was believed to be dating Martinez.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting autopsy results to confirm the identities of the individuals.
Counting Martinez, the children and the two men, there were as many as 10 homicides in Alexander County this year, including one in the county jail.
In March, Antonio Castillo was charged with the murder of Blade McKinley Campbell. Bowman said Castillo shot and killed Campbell – who was dating Castillo’s ex-girlfriend – following an argument.
When officers confronted Castillo hours after the shooting at a different house, he ran while armed with an AR-15, but officers arrested him before he reached the woods.
The county's first homicides of the year came in February, when Mark Furey and Chad Lee Kennedy were shot dead at a home in Stony Point.
Three people – Robert Bryan Hoover, Brandy Lynn Miller and Adam Thomas Morgan – were charged in connection with the deaths.
Fish games fight enters second year with no resolution
The cities of Hickory and Conover began their fight against fish games businesses – establishments that offer patrons the chance to pay to play digital games in hopes of winning more money – in 2018.
However, a court put a temporary hold on their efforts, entering a temporary restraining order prohibiting the cities from enforcing state gambling
In 2019, the cities found themselves in court again facing off against Fun Arcade LLC, a gaming company which owns seven businesses in the two cities.
In April, Judge George Bell ruled that some of the games Fun Arcade offered were illegal slot machines. However, he found that the fish games specifically were not illegal slot machines and were allowed.
He ordered a preliminary injunction barring law enforcement from enforcing the gambling laws against just the fish games until a trial takes place.
This ruling allowed the businesses to stay open as long as they only offered the legal games.
It also allowed law enforcement to take machines found to be in violation. Officers in Hickory and Conover would go on to seize some machines from establishments like convenience stores in the weeks following the ruling.
In November, Fun Arcade attorney Jonathan Trapp said he expects the case will go to trial next year.
The city of Hickory has said they plan to pursue the cases in hopes of getting a ruling that the fish games are illegal, as well.
Hickory Deputy City Attorney Arnita Dula said she did not know when the matter would go to trial.
Two former law enforcement officers find themselves on wrong side of the law
Former law enforcement officers were defendants in two of this year’s most significant legal cases.
In January, former Hickory officer Robert George went to trial in federal court. George was charged for an encounter in November 2013 in which he threw 24-year-old Chelsea Doolittle from the back of a patrol car, causing physical and psychological damage.
George was convicted of unreasonable use of force but acquitted of filing a false report. In October, he was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay $23,000 in restitution.
A civil suit against George and former officers Vidal Sipe and Frank Pain was settled late in the year. The city of Hickory’s former insurer paid a $400,000 settlement, while the city paid $25,000 for litigation costs.
The second case involved Jason Reid, a former Catawba County sheriff’s captain, 2018 candidate for sheriff and son of former Sheriff Coy Reid.
Reid was charged in 2018, with an indictment alleging he used a sheriff’s office tracker to stalk his ex-girlfriend.
In April of this year, Reid pleaded guilty to a felony count of larceny and a misdemeanor count of cyberstalking and willfully failing to discharge duties.
He was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 240 hours of community service.
Reid cannot serve as a law enforcement officer going forward but his past in Catawba County has led to some cases – including a $500 million opium bust from 2017 – being dismissed.
Attorneys for Erica Sigmon, Reid’s ex-girlfriend, sent a letter to Catawba County demanding $750,000 to compensate for Reid’s action.
In June, the county settled with Sigmon for $30,000.
City Walk gets underway
2019 marked five years since Hickory residents approved a $40 million bond package intended to revitalize the economy and draw young workers.
This year, one of the signature projects of that bond program got off the ground. That was City Walk – the biking and walking trail connecting Lenoir-Rhyne University to Ninth Street NW in downtown
In June, the Hickory City Council awarded a $14.3 million contract with Neill Grading & Construction Co. for the project.
A symbolic groundbreaking took place in September in front of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. By December, workers were preparing for the installation of a retaining wall for the project.
The project has taken several years to get off the ground, a situation city leaders have attributed to the time needed to get approvals from the relevant state and federal regulatory agencies.
City Manager Warren Wood said the city has been able to acquire significant grant funding that has more than doubled the $40 million bond program.
The City Walk is conceived as a central piece in a trail system that will connect the downtown area to Lake Hickory and areas west of U.S. 321.
The city hopes to create at least 8,000 jobs and bring in at least $500 million in investment in the area around the trail.
The City Walk work is scheduled to be complete in December 2020.
Plans for Catawba County state trail take shape
In June, the N.C. General Assembly cleared the way for a new state trail that will come through Catawba County.
Gov. Roy Cooper paid a visit to Bakers Mountain Park in August to celebrate the new trail, known as the Wilderness Gateway Trail.
The trail would cover portions of Rutherford, McDowell, Burke and Catawba counties.
Preliminary planning documents released in December showed the trail in Catawba County having elements on both land and water, including a paddle trail on the Henry Fork, Jacob Fork and South Fork rivers.
The trail’s future will depend on the willingness of land owners to sell or donate land toward the project.
In its December report on the trail, the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation listed the river components of the trail as a near-term project while other parts of the trail were described as long-term.
At a later date, the parks division will hold public hearings regarding the trail.
2019 elections featured a residence challenge and a coin flip
The 2019 elections in eight Catawba County municipalities and two school boards brought some new faces to local government while sending a few others home.
Tony Wood defeated Carmen Eckard in the race for the Ward 1 Hickory City Council that was left open by the retirement of longtime Councilman Brad Lail.
Other races saw incumbents lose their seats. Claremont Councilman David Morrow and Catawba Councilwoman Colleen Anderson both lost their bids for reelection.
Two towns got new mayors. Newton elected Eddie Haupt to succeed retiring Mayor Anne Jordan. In Maiden, Max Bumgarner Jr. defeated Zane Hudson to become the town’s next mayor in a race that included a recount.
Throughout, the elections also offered moments of conflict and uncertainty.
The first of those came in August when Donnie Allen, a candidate for Catawba Town Council, challenged the residence qualifications of fellow candidates Colleen Anderson, Amanda Drum Stewart and Gilda Caputo-Hansen.
The Catawba County Board of Elections determined that Anderson and Stewart met the residence qualifications but Caputo-Hansen did not. Her name was removed from the ballot.
The second moment came following the Hickory primaries. After all the votes were in, the race for the second spot in Ward 3 was a 16-vote tie between Nathan Hefner and Daria Jackson.
The board of elections flipped a coin to decide which candidate would be on the ballot. Hefner won the coin toss but would go on to lose to incumbent Councilman Danny Seaver in the general election.
