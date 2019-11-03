DOBSON — The Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team successfully started the road to what it hopes will be an eighth straight Region crown on Friday afternoon.
The top-seeded Red Hawks defeated eighth-seeded Bryant & Stratton (Virginia) in straight sets during the quarterfinal round of the Region 10 tournament held at Surry Community College.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-10 and 25-6.
Middle hitter Sage Harrington led CVCC (30-4) in Friday’s tournament win with nine kills, while right side Siena Naotala and outside hitter Aasia McNeill added seven kills apiece. Naotala tallied a team-high .700 hitting percentage.
Defensively, McNeill recorded a team-best 13 digs, and libero Bre Myers and outside hitter Lilly Weaver weren’t far behind with 11 apiece.
As a team, the Red Hawks recorded 12 aces led by four from setter Macy Pope, who also helped the Catawba Valley offensive attack with 11 assists.
Fellow setter Amber Baker was the team leader in assists with 13, and she continued her string of clean play by committing no errors in the contest. Barker has only committed two errors in her past 53 attacks.
Friday’s win gave the Red Hawks their 30th of the fall — the seventh time in the past eight seasons they’ve reached that mark.
The CVCC volleyball team advanced to Saturday’s semifinal matchup with host and fifth-seeded Surry Community College. The Knights defeated fourth-seeded USC Salkehatchie in a tight 3-0 match (26-24, 25-23, 25-21).
