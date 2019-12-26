From a Hickory firefighter comforting a baby following a car wreck to a horse-drawn cart bringing a Marine to his final resting place more than 70 years after he died, 2019 was a year filled with powerful images.
Here's a look at some of the more memorable moments Hickory Daily Record photographer Robert Reed captured throughout the year.
Splash, a southern stingray
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: Leigh Wall, a school bus driver from Rockford Elementary School in Dobson, N.C., pets Splash, a southern stingray, at the Catawba Science Center aquarium as fifth-graders Jordan Gillespie, Grace McCormick and Yuri Cabrera watch.
ROBERT C. REED
Pfc. John Taylor Burke burial
The casket of Pfc. John Taylor Burke arrives to the grave site at Catawba Memorial Park by a horse-drawn caisson in October.
Click here to read the article.
ROBERT C. REED/RECORD
Jack Curtis 1961 CUBS
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: Jack Curtis, pitcher for the 1961 Chicago Cubs, displays the bat which bears his name from the 1961 All Star Game. Curtis discussed his baseball career during an interview in April.
ROBERT C. REED
We the People July 4
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: Veteran Michael Pastelak displays the Preamble of the Constitution tattoo on his right arm as he prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July.
ROBERT C. REED
Rosie delivers
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: Rosie, a yellow Labrador retriever races down the driveway at her home to deliver the Hickory Daily Record to her owner Carol de Perczel on a sunny morning in May.
Click here to read the story.
ROBERT C. REED
Ash Wednesday hug
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: The Rev. Tryggvi Arnason, rector at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, gives a parishioner a hug after the Ash Wednesday service.
Click here to read the story.
ROBERT C. REED
Graduates return to Southwest Primary School
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: Hickory High School graduate Sidney Brockenborough places her graduation cap on the head of pre-kindergarten student Preston Yang, 5, at Southwest Primary School.
ROBERT C. REED
Wreck on LR Boulevard
Hickory firefighter Pete Suthers checks on Ayden Weaver, 2, of Hickory, who was involved a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard and 13th Avenue Drive SE in September. There were no serious injuries in the wreck.
ROBERT C. REED
Franklin Graham speaks
People in the crowd at Franklin Graham's Decision America tour hold hands as they pray with Graham at L.P. Frans Stadium. Graham held the event in October.
Click here to read the story.
ROBERT C. REED/RECORD
Katie Ezell
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: Discovery High School student Katie Ezell takes aim at her target during a practice session in March.
Click here to read the story.
ROBERT C. REED
71 years together
ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD: Hubert and Betty Brooks embrace each other as they kiss. Valentine's Day 2019 marked their 71st anniversary.
Click here to read the story.
ROBERT C. REED
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.