The year 2019 was another memorable one for sports in the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. Championship victories, spectacular individual performances and record-setting accomplishments were the norm throughout the past 12 months.
Here’s a look at the top 10 local sports stories of 2019 (in no particular order):
Crawdads reach SAL championship series for 4th timeNo team was hotter than the Hickory Crawdads during the second half of the South Atlantic League season, as they captured the Northern Division’s second-half crown and swept the Delmarva (Maryland) Shorebirds in their best-of-three playoff series to advance to the SAL championship series. Although Hickory ultimately fell to the Lexington (Kentucky) Legends in four games in their best-of-five series, the 2019 Crawdads became just the fourth team in franchise history to make it to the SAL title series.
Additionally, the most recent version of the Crawdads finished with an overall record of 83-52, with their 61.5 winning percentage representing the best mark in team history. They earned 12 walk-off wins and led the SAL in extra-inning batting average (.453) and ninth-inning home runs (14).
Third baseman Josh Jung, who was drafted by the Texas Rangers with the eighth overall pick of the 2019 MLB draft, made his Crawdads debut on July 10 and proceeded to hit .287 with 45 hits, 13 doubles, a homer, 16 RBIs and 18 runs scored in 40 games. Meanwhile, Hickory’s pitching staff compiled a 3.35 ERA and 1,224 strikeouts in 1,193 2/3 innings. Reliever Kelvin Gonzalez was often the one to slam the door as he compiled a 6-2 record, a 1.99 ERA, five saves and 58 strikeouts while limiting opponents to 28 hits and a .177 batting average against in 45 1/3 innings.
Cornwell makes all-state, signs with RutgersNewton-Conover High’s Chyna Cornwell was one of the most dominant post players in the state during the 2018-19 season, averaging 28.3 points and 20.5 rebounds per game as a junior for the Red Devils. She also notched 3.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 69 percent from the field and leading Newton-Conover to a 25-5 overall record, a 14-0 mark in South Fork 2A Conference play and a third-round appearance in the 2A state playoffs.
Cornwell scored 40 or more points twice, surpassed the 30-point mark on 14 occasions and failed to reach 20 points only four times in 30 games played en route to an all-state selection. She recorded a double-double in every contest and nearly tallied a triple-double against North Wilkes in the opening round of the playoffs, finishing with 17 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks.
Cornwell’s memorable year continued recently when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Rutgers University in New Jersey next season. Although she has high hopes for the rest of her senior season with the state’s fifth-ranked 2A squad according to MaxPreps.com, Cornwell already has to be dreaming about what’s next under a perennial NCAA Division I powerhouse led by longtime head coach C. Vivian Stringer.
Harvey, Poston earn 1st professional victories; DiBenedetto finishes 2nd at BristolA trio of athletes with connections to Catawba County had success at the highest levels of their respective sports this year. Bandys High graduate Hunter Harvey earned his first MLB win, while Hickory High graduate J.T. Poston won his first PGA Tour event and Fred T. Foard alumnus Matt DiBenedetto finished second in a NASCAR Cup Series race.
A first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2013, Harvey dealt with several injury setbacks before finally reaching the big leagues in August of 2019. In his major league debut on Aug. 17, the then 24-year-old — he turned 25 on Dec. 9 — pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox. Three nights later, Harvey struck out two more batters in another scoreless inning to notch his first career win in a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. In all, he posted a 1.42 ERA with 11 strikeouts and a .136 batting average against in seven appearances out of the Orioles’ bullpen.
After competing on the Web.com Tour in 2016, Poston earned his PGA Tour card for the 2017 season. He made 20 out of 28 cuts during his rookie campaign before posting a pair of top-10 showings in 22 starts in 2018. However, on Aug. 4, 2019, Poston experienced his greatest moment thus far, winning the Wyndham Championship thanks to an 8-under-par 62 in the final round, equaling the lowest final round by a winner in event history. Furthermore, he finished the tournament with a four-day total of 22-under and became the first player since 1974 to win a PGA Tour event while going bogey-free.
As for DiBenedetto, he joined Leavine Family Racing as the No. 95 Toyota for the 2019 season and nearly pulled off a victory in the season-opening Daytona 500, leading a race-high 49 laps before being taken out due to a wreck with less than 15 laps remaining. After posting four top-10 finishes, it was announced on Aug. 15 that Leavine had decided to drop him from the team following the season. Undaunted, DiBenedetto responded two days later with a career-best second-place finish in the Bristol Night Race, leading 93 laps before being passed by Denny Hamlin with 11 laps to go. In September, Wood Brothers Racing signed him to drive the No. 21 Ford full-time in 2020.
Dant continues to rule the pool with championships, record-breaking performancesA swimmer for the Hickory Foundation YMCA Seahorse Swim Team (YSST) since he was 7, Discovery High graduate Ross Dant competed for Newton-Conover High’s swim team and completed his high school career with a state title in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle last February. In the process, he set new state and class records in the event with a time of 4:18.70.
Dant didn’t stop there, as he represented the YSST in the USA Swimming National Championships at Stanford University July 31-Aug. 4. Not only did he win the national championship for 18-and-under males in the 800-meter freestyle, but he also set two new North Carolina records for males ages 15-18 in the 400 and 800 freestyle events.
The USA Swimming National Championships were also Dant’s first meet as a member of the Wolfpack Elite, a club program for the college he now swims for, North Carolina State University. After winning two gold medals and a bronze as a member of Team USA in the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji, his ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Anderson captures 700th win, moves from Maiden to South CaldwellA staple of North Carolina basketball for over three decades, Danny Anderson earned his 700th career win as a high school boys basketball coach when the then-Maiden head coach led the Blue Devils to a 59-45 home win over Lincolnton on Jan. 22, 2019. After adding eight more wins to his ledger before finishing his four-year tenure at Maiden with an overall record of 69-37, he resigned on May 23 to accept South Caldwell’s vacant coaching position.
Now with 710 career victories to his name — including two with the Spartans this season — Anderson is back in Caldwell County, where he had great success as West Caldwell’s head coach for 22 seasons before taking the Maiden job in 2015. He led the Warriors to three state runner-up finishes (1994, 1999 and 2010) and an overall record of 488-129.
After turning around a Blue Devils program that had won just 33 games over the seven seasons prior to his arrival, Anderson is currently in the midst of another challenge at South Caldwell, which was a combined 4-44 over the previous two seasons. But if anybody can turn around the Spartans, perhaps it’s the 2019 Hickory Daily Record All-Catawba County boys basketball coach of the year, who began his career nearly 40 years ago with stints at Madison-Mayodan and Starmount.
St. Stephens wins dual state wrestling title; Baker nabs 600th victoryIt was a historic year for the Indians as they won the program’s first-ever dual state wrestling championship with a 41-25 victory over Cape Fear in the 3A title match on Feb. 2, 2019. The win completed a 43-0 season for St. Stephens, which included head coach Billy Baker’s 600th career coaching victory.
St. Stephens’ coach since 1999, Baker was previously Lincolnton’s coach from 1993-99. However, despite plenty of team success, he had never been able to lead the Indians to the top of the mountain as a team until 2019. Their program’s 46-year wait ended thanks to a championship performance that included five pinfall victories.
Individually, Indians senior Salvador Gilvaja was one of four Catawba County grapplers to win a state title last year, taking first place at 195 pounds during the 3A tournament. Fred T. Foard’s Landon Foor added a 2A state title at 182 after finishing 47-0 during his junior season, while Newton-Conover junior Josh Nichols was the 2A state champion at 170 and Bandys senior Colby Teague was the 2A state champion at 145.
Spartans, Tigers take state crowns in softball, volleyballThe South Caldwell softball team reached the 4A state championship series for the second straight year in 2019, but the results were different this time around. After losing to Jack Britt in three games in the best-of-three title series in 2018, the Spartans captured the first state championship in program history by outlasting Hoggard 7-5 in eight innings in Game 3 of their best-of-three series this past June.
South Caldwell dropped Game 1 by a 3-2 final in eight innings before winning by that same score in Game 2. The Spartans’ Game 3 win propelled them to an overall record of 25-5 — they also finished 14-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference to earn their third straight conference title — with sophomore Regan Weisner collecting series MVP honors after totaling four hits and five RBIs in the series.
In November, the Fred T. Foard volleyball squad added its seventh state title in as many appearances, although the championship marked the Tigers’ first at the 2A level. In its first trip to the state championship since 2005, Foard dominated Ayden-Grifton in three sets (25-15, 25-12 and 25-11) to finish 32-1 and notch its 29th straight-set victory of the season.
Second-year head coach Meredith Lombardi, a freshman on the Tigers’ 2005 state championship team, helped take Foard to the top of the mountain once again. Armed with an experienced roster led by eight upperclassmen including junior outside hitter Michelle Thao — the MVP of the state title match — Foard also dominated the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference by finishing undefeated in league play for the second straight year.
Newton-Conover’s Reid, Foard’s Wolgemuth dominate tennis once againNewton-Conover junior Brann Reid won his third 2A state singles championship last May, becoming just the eighth boys tennis player in state history to win three straight titles. He did so in dominant fashion, finishing 25-0 on the year while winning every set in singles competition for the third consecutive spring.
Speaking of dominance, Fred T. Foard sophomore Alexis Wolgemuth has displayed a different kind over her first two seasons at the high school level. After winning a 2A state doubles title with then senior Emily Campbell in 2018, Wolgemuth teamed with another senior, Hannah Cummings, to win a state championship this past fall and complete an undefeated season in both doubles and singles.
Bandys’ Reavis, Bunker Hill’s Carson emerge victorious at state track and field meetSenior track and field athletes Alex Reavis of Bandys and Raheem Carson of Bunker Hill capped their high school careers with state championships. After taking the 1A/2A indoor state title in the high jump, Reavis added a 2A outdoor state title in the same event with a leap of 6 feet, 8 inches last May.
As for Carson, he had the fastest time of the two preliminary heats in the 100-meter dash before running a time of 11.01 in the 2A finals to finish just ahead of Carver’s Jaheem Blackburn. He helped the Bears come in 18th as a team during the state meet, while Reavis’ Bandys squad posted a 10th-place finish.
Lenoir-Rhyne celebrates 100th season with appearance in regional title gameThe Lenoir-Rhyne football team celebrated its historic 100th season in style, continuing its success from the previous year by making its second straight appearance in the NCAA Division II regional championship game, this time inside the friendly confines of Moretz Stadium. The sixth-ranked and top-seeded Bears fell to 20th-ranked and eventual national champion West Florida 43-38, but proved throughout the year that they were more than a one-hit wonder.
Despite playing the second half of the season without senior safety Kyle Dugger, who is projected to be selected during April’s NFL draft, the Bears boasted one of the top defenses in the country. They placed a school-record 15 players on the All-South Atlantic Conference team, including the defensive player of the year in senior defensive end Jaquan Artis and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy award winner in junior offensive lineman Jason Poe. Additionally, second-year head coach Drew Cronic received the league’s coach of the year honors.
Ultimately, L-R’s loss to West Florida marked its first home loss since 2017, a streak that spanned 15 games and 760 days. Nevertheless, the Bears enter 2020 under new head coach Mike Jacobs having won 21 straight regular-season contests.
