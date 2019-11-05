For the first time in 16 years, a new person will be representing Ward 1 on the Hickory City Council.
Executive recruiter Tony Wood defeated magazine publisher Carmen Eckard by a margin of nearly 1,000 votes as he collected 2,100 votes (66.1 percent) to Eckard's nearly 1,100 votes (33.7 percent) in Tuesday’s election.
Wood will succeed Brad Lail, who has served in the seat since 2003. Lail declined to run for reelection.
Wood touted his community involvement on boards like the Hickory Parks and Recreation Commission during the campaign.
He said during the campaign his top priority as a member of council will be bringing the bond projects voters approved in 2014 to completion.
Wood said the residents of Hickory can expect “continued positive leadership, forging the relationships with council members and staff to keep us on this exciting trajectory that we’re on.”
Eckard, who campaigned as a bold voice who would advocate for what she described as the forgotten people of Hickory, thanked her supporters and called on them to be agents of change in the community.
“Let’s all call out nonsense when we see it,” Eckard said. “ Let’s all demand better from our leaders. Let’s be the change we want to see.
There were two other Hickory City Council races decided Tuesday night as well.
Here’s a look at the outcomes of those contests:
Ward 2
Charlotte Williams has served on the council for nearly two years but she won her first election to the Ward 2 seat on Tuesday.
Williams, who was appointed to the council following the death of Councilman Vernon Tarlton, defeated car salesman and photographer Ernie Masche by collecting 1,900 votes (59 percent) to his 1,300 votes (41 percent) .
“I’m really looking forward to serving for four more years,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of good stuff happening but a lot of work to do.”
Masche, who highlighted his Republican Party affiliation on his campaign signs in the nonpartisan primary, did not return a request for comment Tuesday night but said he would do so on Wednesday.
Ward 3
Danny Seaver, the longest-serving member of city council, will extend his tenure following his victory over Nathan Hefner.
Seaver received roughly 1,800 votes (58.3 percent) to Hefner’s roughly 1,200 votes (40 percent).
Seaver did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the results Tuesday night.
Hefner, a musician who put out signs saying “Neighborhoods Matter” and called for greater attention to be paid to the problems of communities like Kenworth, thanked his supporters and congratulated Seaver on his victory.
“It was a very interesting experience and I was glad to try to serve the people of Hickory,” Hefner said.
