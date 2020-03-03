Catawba County voters will have their last chance to weigh in on the 2020 primaries today.
Records posted to the Catawba County Board of Elections website indicate nearly 13,100 people — nearly 13 percent of the county’s more than 102,000 registered voters — have already cast their ballot.
This includes nearly 8,600 votes in the Republican primaries and 4,500 in the Democratic primaries. There were also 21 votes in the Libertarian primary, two votes in the Constitution Party and one Green Party vote.
Here’s a look at some of the key questions about today’s primary:
When is voting?The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at the time polls are closed will be allowed to vote.
Where can I vote?Unlike early voting, voters are required to vote at their assigned precincts.
To find their precincts, voters can visit catawbacountync.gov/ county-services/elections and click the voter lookup link under the voter registration tab to look up their polling place or call the elections board at 828-464-2424.
What offices are up for election?There are Republican and Democratic primaries for president, U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, state auditor and superintendent of public instruction.
The following races only have Republican primaries: 10th Congressional District, Catawba County Board of Commissioners, 42nd N.C. Senate District, register of deeds, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner.
The races for the Fifth Congressional District, agriculture commissioner and state treasurer only have Democratic primaries.
In addition to the two major parties, there are also presidential primaries for the Libertarian and Constitution parties.
Who can vote in which primary?
The party a voter is registered with determines which primary they can vote in.
The Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties allow unaffiliated to choose to vote in their primaries. Otherwise, the person must be a registered member of the party to vote in their primary.
The Constitution and Green parties do not allow unaffiliated voters to vote in their primaries. The deadline to register or change party affiliation has passed.
Will I have to show an ID to vote?No. The state’s voter ID law is on hold as a result of litigation. Circumstances may change later in the year but for the primaries voters will not be required to show ID.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.