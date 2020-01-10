JAMESTOWN — Giving up a 3-pointer in the game’s final 10 seconds, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team dropped a difficult 92-90 Region 10 contest to host Guilford Tech on Wednesday night at the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA.
Sophomore guard Mac Hughes made the game-winning shot, lifting the Titans (9-3, 4-2 in Region 10) to the conference victory. Guilford Tech made 13 3-pointers in the contest, including a team-high six by Hughes.
Freshman John Bean paced CVCC (9-6, 4-4) with a career-high 18 points, including five made 3-pointers.
Tony Hauser (16 points) and Cam Walden (12 points) also helped lead the charge on offense for the Red Hawks, who were without a couple of key players in sophomore forward Sal-Bey Young and freshman guard Charles Bryson due to injury.
Catawba Valley trailed Guilford Tech 50-42 at halftime, but worked its way back to gain a 87-85 lead with just 1:50 remaining in the contest.
Both teams traded the lead back and forth during the game’s closing minutes before Hughes’ shot in the final seconds lifted the Titans to the two-point win.
The CVCC men’s basketball team will attempt to return to the win column on Saturday when it hosts conference opponent Fayetteville Tech at the Tarlton Complex. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Titans is set for 3 p.m.
