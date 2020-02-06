Catawba County will host the best of the West tonight as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association holds the third round and regionals of the dual state wrestling tournament. Fred T. Foard will host the 2A West title match, while St. Stephens hosts the 3A West’s final four.
The winner of each regional will wrestle the East champions on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The 3A state final is scheduled for noon with 2A to follow at 3 p.m.
2A
Fred T. Foard (44-0) vs. Central Academy (29-4)/Surry Central (28-3) vs. Pisgah (15-2)
Winner of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, Foard routed Mt. Pleasant in the first round before defeating nemesis West Lincoln in Round 2. Eliminated by West Lincoln the last two years, the Tigers built a 36-9 lead after 10 bouts before forfeiting the final four. The victory over the Rebels ended their two-year run as 2A state champions. As it has all season, the Tigers’ deep lineup came into play against the Rebels to create advantageous matchups for the win. Foard has taken on all comers in building its unbeaten record. The Tigers have beaten 1A quarterfinalist Avery County, 3A quarterfinalists St. Stephens and Enka and 4A quarterfinalists Mooresville and West Forsyth.
Central Academy of Technology and Arts (CATA) is the defending 2A team tournament champion and figures to be a contender with Foard — the 2018 champs — for that crown. The Rocky River 2A Conference champs reached the third round for the first time in the program’s history in duals. They defeated Lincolnton in Round 1, then ended West Wilkes’ unbeaten season. In that match, the Cougars and Blackhawks were tied after 14 matches with CATA winning the tiebreaker, which came down to the sixth criteria (most technical falls). The Cougars have wins this season over defending 3A dual champions St. Stephens, current 1A quarterfinalist South Stanly and current 4A quarterfinalist Cardinal Gibbons.
Pisgah started its dual season back in December with wins over 2020 playoff team North Henderson and the defending 2A champs West Lincoln. Winners of the Mountain Six Conference, the Black Bears have yet to lose to an in-state team, with both losses coming to South Carolina schools. Winners of the 2001 title, they are looking to return to the state final for the first time since 2002, when they lost to Southern Vance in the 2A championship. This is the third straight year Pisgah has reached the quarterfinal round since returning to Class 2A. The Black Bears lost to Newton-Conover last year and to West Lincoln in 2018.
After going without a dual-meet playoff win since 2009, Surry Central, champions of the Western Piedmont Conference, picked up two on Tuesday to get to tonight’s third round. The Golden Eagles defeated East Henderson in Round 1 before eliminating Madison later the same evening.
3A
St. Stephens (32-8) vs. West Henderson (23-0)/Piedmont (26-10) vs. Enka (27-6)
Should St. Stephens pull out a win over West Henderson, it will be looking at two teams wanting revenge. The Indians eliminated Enka the last two seasons and, last year, dethroned Piedmont in the quarterfinals after back-to-back 3A championships.
In what has been a rebuilding year in defense of their 2019 title that had a heavy senior presence, regardless of what happens tonight, the Indians have to be optimistic about the group of wrestlers returning that has done admirable work. After taking lumps early against the likes of Central Academy, Cardinal Gibbons and Foard, all of which are quarterfinalists, the Indians easily won the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. And they are now in the final eight.
Wrestling under the shadow of county rival North Henderson for several years, West Henderson returned to the dual playoffs for the first time since 2017 and then picked up the first wins in the dual playoff format since 2013. West Henderson defeated West Rowan and North Gaston to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. The Falcons overcame North Henderson 35-34 in a conference dual meet to spark their league title run. West Henderson won the 1A/2A state title in 1996.
Enka and Piedmont met in the 3A West final in 2016 and 2017 with the squads splitting the two matchups. Enka, which defeated the Panthers in the 2016 final, lost in the state championship in its only appearance. The Jets were one of the few teams to wrestle unbeaten Foard close this season, as Foard needed all four pins and a major decision in the final five matches to pull out a 34-31 victory. Enka defeated Piedmont in a dual back in November.
Piedmont has been the standard in 3A for several years. After losing to St. Stephens in the quarterfinal, the Panthers regrouped and returned two weeks later to win the state team tournament. In addition to 3A state titles in 2017 and 2018, Piedmont won the 2012 2A title and was runner-up in 2010 and 2011. Piedmont eliminated St. Stephens in the second round in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.