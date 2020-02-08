NEWTON — The 2A West bracket to get to the dual-meet final was not an easy one for the Fred T. Foard wrestling team. However, the Tigers moved one step away from claiming a North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship on Friday night.
After a one-day postponement due to severe weather around the state, host Foard defeated Central Academy of Technology and Arts (CATA) 38-26 in the third round and then captured the West Regional with a 51-19 rout of Pisgah.
Foard (46-0) returns to the finals today for the first time since 2015. The Tigers will face 2A East Region champion Croatan at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in a contest scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Croatan advanced by beating Trinity in the third round before eliminating Washington in the regional final. The Tigers are looking for their third dual championship, winning 3A titles in 2013 and 2015.
After losing in the 2A West final in 2018 and the quarterfinals last year, Foard head coach Mike Carey soaked in the moment for the program.
“It certainly isn’t easy going to the state finals,” Carey said. “This is our fourth time getting there, so we’re very appreciative of it and we’re not taking this moment for granted. “It’s a great feeling getting there.”
To get to the final, Foard had to face two-time defending 2A dual champion West Lincoln, which eliminated the Tigers the last two years. Foard easily handled the Rebels 36-33 on Tuesday (Foard led 36-9 before forfeiting the final four matches).
In the first dual on Friday, Foard took on CATA, which is the defending 2A team tournament champion. After the win over rival West Lincoln, Carey had concerns about how his team would respond.
“I was worried about our kids almost feeling a little too good about themselves,” said Carey. “It was such a big win for us Tuesday night.”
Starting at 106 pounds, Foard took an 11-0 lead after Brock Carey scored a technical fall and Ian Willis (113) pinned AJ Zummo. But with the Cougars' strongest wrestlers coming up during a seven-weight class stretch from 120 to 160 pounds, the dual was far from over.
Defending 106-pound 2A state champion Kyle Montaperto (120) routed Spencer Bechtol 17-0 and unbeaten Hunter Ross badgered Jamie Richard 13-0 to get within 11-9.
The two key matches came next at 132 and 138 pounds. Foard’s Zane Birtchet (51-7) surprised Elijah Harris (39-5) with a 15-3 major decision. Braden Wharton (46-8) then followed with a close match against CATA’s Preston Scarborough (41-7), who finished fifth in his class at last year’s state meet. Scarborough held a 3-1 lead after the second period, then had the up position for the third. Wharton used a 20-second stretch to work an escape, then scored a quick takedown and a three-point nearfall to lead 7-3. Wharton stayed in the hold for the final minute to win by the same margin.
“Those were our toss-up matches,” beamed Mike Carey. “I thought we could win them, but at the same time, I thought they could win them as well. Zane Birtchet was under the weather a little bit today, and Braden Wharton had two tough kids he had to beat today.”
Down 18-9, CATA (29-5) stayed in the match with decision wins by Jake Dodson (145) and Bradon Ross (152), who eked out a 1-0 win over Justin Whalen. The Cougars took their only lead at 20-18 after 2A state runner-up Aiden Curry (160) won a technical fall.
However, the script flipped with Foard having its key wrestlers on tap and the Tigers took advantage. David Weaver (40-6) bumped up to 170 pounds and scored a 10-1 decision. Hunter Lloyd (36-4, 182) also moved up a weight class and pinned Marlon Reyes. Jacob Belton (48-9, 195) shut out Sam Dean 9-0 before state champion Landon Foor (54-0, 220) clinched the dual with a pin of Isaac Matos.
Foard forfeited the last bout for the final margin.
In the regional final, the Tigers and Black Bears (16-3) split the first four matches with Foard leading 12-10.
Wharton (138) again got a key victory, as he and McRae Robb exchanged the lead five times before Wharton held on to a 12-9 decision.
“This was a kid that struggled as a freshman,” Mike Carey said of Wharton. “I think he won three matches as a freshman. He’s come so far and I’m so happy for him. He’s such a good, hard-working, great-acting kid. It’s great to see that happen for him tonight.”
Foard’s Dalton Jackson (145) took the only overtime match, scoring with 10 seconds left in the first sudden victory period to edge Lucas Whitted.
After Lane Mease (152) squeaked out a 2-0 decision to get Pisgah within 18-13, Foard again turned to the middle and heavyweights to put the dual away. Evan Steiger (170), Belton (195) and Foor (220) won by pins, Weaver returned to 160 and won by technical fall and Lloyd (182) rang up a 14-3 major decision.
“I knew CATA was going to be real tough,” Mike Carey said of the opponents. “And Pisgah has a really good program and they’re well coached. We’re just fortunate to figure out a way to get by them.”
Fred T. Foard 38, Central Academy 26
106: Brock Carey (FTF) d. Aidan Nasta, 15-0
113: Ian Willis (FTF) d. AJ Zummo, 1:18
120: Kyle Montapetro (CA) d. Spencer Bechtol, 17-0
126: Hunter Ross (CA) d. Jamie Ross, 13-0
132: Zane Birtchet (FTF) d. Elijah Harris, 15-3
138: Braden Wharton (FTF) d. Preston Scarborough, 8-3
145: Jake Dodson (CA) d. Dalton Jackson, 6-4
152: Brady Ross (CA) d. Justin Whalen, 1-0
160: Aiden Curry (CA) d. Evan Steiger, 23-7
170: David Weaver (FTF) d. Ridge Hardee, 10-1
182: Hunter Lloyd (FTF) p. Marlon Reyes, 1:02
195: Jacob Belton (FTF) d. Sam Dean, 9-0
220: Landon Foor (FTF) p. Isaac Matos, :37
285: Mitchell Privette (CA) won by forfeit
Fred T. Foard 51, Pisgah 19
106: Brock Carey (FTF) won by forfeit
113: Ian Willis (FTF) p. Gabe Carr, 5:37
120: Dawson Cody (FTF) p. Seth King, 1:30
126: Braden Riggs (CP) p. Jamie Richard, 1:46
132: Louis Mehaffey (CP) d. Landon Slager, 11-2
138: Braden Wharton (FTF) d. McRae Robb, 12-9
145: Dalton Jackson (FTF) d. Lucas Whitted, 9-4 (SV-1)
152: Lane Mease (CP) d. Justin Whalen, 2-0
160: David Weaver (FTF) d. David Queen, 18-3
170: Evan Steiger (FTF) p. Luis Garcia, 1:03
182: Hunter Lloyd (FTF) d. Alex Almaraz, 14-3
195: Jacob Belton (FTF) p. Chandler Ashe, :40
220: Landon Foor (FTF) p. Noah Sepulveda, 4:09
285: Dylan McClellan (CP) p. Andrew Jackson 4:46
