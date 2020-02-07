Thursday’s rainfall closed roads and prompted evacuations. It also set a record.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said it was the rainiest Feb. 6 on record for Hickory and the surrounding area.
The Southeast Regional Climate Center maintains weather data for Hickory going back to 1949.
With 5.3 inches of rain measured at the Hickory Regional Airport, Thursday was the wettest Feb. 6 recorded in their data.
Even though there was briefly a tornado warning for parts of Catawba County, Powell said he did not believe there was a tornado based on the lack of reports of tornado damage.
Powell said, based on his conversations with people at the National Weather Service Friday morning, that they would not be surveying Catawba County to see if a tornado touched down.
Powell attributed the storm to moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico which included moisture moving from the Pacific Ocean. The orientation of that system pushed it up through the Carolinas, Powell said.
He said this type of storm is unusual for this time of year.
“It’s something we don’t see a lot of in the winter time,” Powell said. “It’s more of a spring (or) fall set-up. We usually don’t see this much moisture associated with a storm.”
With the saturated ground and wind, falling trees remain a risk, Powell said.
He said there’s also a chance of light rain and even some non-accumulating snow is not out of the question, he said.
Sunday should be clear, Powell said.
