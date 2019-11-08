Hickory 20, St. Stephens 14

Alexander Central 30, South Caldwell 0

Bunker Hill 24, West Caldwell 8

Hibriten 49, Patton 0

Maiden 40, Lincolnton 16

North Lincoln 26, Bandys 14

West Iredell 42, Fred T. Foard 20

East Lincoln 48, Newton-Conover 18

