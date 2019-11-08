Hickory 20, St. Stephens 14
Alexander Central 30, South Caldwell 0
Bunker Hill 24, West Caldwell 8
Hibriten 49, Patton 0
Maiden 40, Lincolnton 16
North Lincoln 26, Bandys 14
West Iredell 42, Fred T. Foard 20
East Lincoln 48, Newton-Conover 18
