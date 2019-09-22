Hickory High Senior Izzi Wood made history on Sept. 13 by scoring one point in the game against Hunter Huss High School.
With her kick for an extra point, Wood became the first girl to ever score a point for the team. She’s likely the first girl to play for the team at all.
Coach Russell Stone said she’s the first girl player on the team he’s aware of.
Wood said she joined the team after some of the players asked her to try kicking for the team.
She tried kicking during a physical education class one day, and Stone asked her to come to a practice, Wood said.
Stone said he had Wood as a student in a weight-training class a few years ago and was already familiar with her athletic abilities.
Football is the latest sport to fill Wood’s schedule. She runs cross country and plays soccer.
In the spring she played soccer for the high school, making the all-state team this year. She currently plays at the Charlotte Soccer Academy and will be playing basketball later in the fall.
Balancing the demands of that schedule — coming to football practice from cross country, kicking at football practice and then leaving for soccer in Charlotte — is the most difficult part of being on the football team, Wood said.
Wood said she was aware she’d be making history with her kick but in the moment she was just focused on making the kick.
“I didn’t care if I got hit; I just wanted to make it,” Wood said.
Wood said the line has done a good job of protecting her.
Mykah Stone, who held the ball for Wood’s kick, praised Wood’s contributions to the team.
“Being on the team with Izzi, it’s a great moment in time, especially knowing that she’s brave enough to come out here and join our team and just have fun with us,” he said.
“She supports us a lot and as brothers we’ve got to support her, too.”
