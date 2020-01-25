Since the latest conference realignment took place in 2017, the St. Stephens wrestling team has owned the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Regular season or conference tournament, it hasn’t mattered.
The Indians’ dominance of the conference continued on Friday night at Hickory High’s David W. Craft Gymnasium, as they collected their third consecutive Northwestern 3A/4A tournament championship to go with their third regular-season title in a row, which they also clinched recently. St. Stephens won nine weight classes, besting the other five squads in attendance on its way to a first-place finish during the annual event.
St. Stephens won the title after totaling 231 points, while South Caldwell came in second with 153. McDowell (130) finished third, Alexander Central (104) fourth, Freedom (74.5) fifth and Watauga (59) sixth. Host Hickory was unable to compete due to ineligible wrestlers and injuries.
“I’ll never get tired of watching my boys achieve their goals,” St. Stephens coach Billy Baker said of winning a third straight conference tournament. “I love watching them come together as a team and just cheer for each other and pull for each other, so it’s pretty exciting.”
Jovanny Urzua gave the Indians their first individual title at 113 pounds, pinning Alexander Central’s Christian McGalliard in 1:20 in the semifinals and South Caldwell’s Tyler Queen in 3:45 in the championship bout.
St. Stephens’ Coy Reid followed with a championship at 120, earning a 21-5 technical fall over South Caldwell’s Abby Phillips in the semifinals and a 6-2 decision over Alexander Central’s Dylan Dalton in the finals.
Braxton Hankinson also won a title for St. Stephens at 126 by pinning McDowell’s Joseph Thomas in 18 seconds in the semifinals and Alexander Central’s Dakota Jones in 5:34 in the title tilt.
Dalen Milligan (138), Garrett Bolling (145) and Beck Nestor (152) were the next trio of Indians to win their weight classes. Milligan earned a 9-0 major decision over South Caldwell’s Andrew Clark in the semifinals and a 5-0 decision over Alexander Central’s Caleb Fountain in the finals, while Bolling defeated McDowell’s Richard Carr (10-0 major decision) and South Caldwell’s Hunter Hudson (14-1 major decision) and Nestor knocked off South Caldwell’s Anthony Romero (pinned in 5:54) and McDowell’s Jacob Creaton (4-2 decision).
Jayden Jackson was the next St. Stephens grappler to prove victorious, winning the 160-pound title after pinning South Caldwell’s Ben Shore in 2:50 in the semifinals and earning a 6-4 decision over McDowell’s Bruin Lytle in the finals.
Justin Beltran (182) and Andre Britt (195) notched the final two first-place finishes for the Indians. Beltran pinned South Caldwell’s CJ Crawford in 2:25 in the finals after receiving a bye in the semifinals, while Britt pinned Freedom’s Cameron Silvers in 1:55 in the semifinals before earning an 8-0 major decision over South Caldwell’s Justin Chester in the title bout.
“We lost to several of those guys during the regular season,” said Baker of his squad’s successful night, “so we were able to make some changes and grow a little and came out with a couple of wins that we didn’t get earlier in the year.”
Of the remaining five weight classes, South Caldwell and McDowell each won two titles and Watauga finished with one. The Spartans’ championships came from 106-pounder Jonah McBurney (pinned Freedom’s Emily Prospt in 1:08 in the only match) and 285-pounder Josh Voelkel (pinned Watauga’s Grant Lawrence in 1:09 in the semifinals and earned a 1-0 decision over St. Stephens’ Ryan Campbell in the finals).
For the Titans, 132-pounder Tobias Finn (pinned Watauga’s Brandon Francisco in 1:18 in the semifinals and earned an 11-5 decision over St. Stephens’ Kymani Evans in the finals) and 170-pounder Preston Dennison (pinned Freedom’s Daniel Lopez in 1:13 in the semifinals and St. Stephens’ Dorian Whitworth in 2:29 in the finals) were individual champions. Additionally, Whitworth was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Watauga’s Ben Oakes added a title at 220, pinning St. Stephens’ Robert Valencia in 3:18 in the semifinals and South Caldwell’s Cole McCall in 2:40 in the finals.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces in the lineup this year. We lost 11 seniors from last year’s team, so they’re still finding their own identity,” said Baker, whose team will try to repeat as 3A state champions when the dual playoffs begin Feb. 4. “Those guys weren’t just good wrestlers, they were leaders, so the team this year is just trying to find out who they are and what they want to do. And I like what I’m seeing, I really do. They’re great boys and it was a lot of fun tonight.”
The Indians are scheduled to visit nonconference North Lincoln in their final tune-up for the dual state playoffs on Thursday.
Team scores: 1. St. Stephens 231; 2. South Caldwell 153; 3. McDowell 130; 4. Alexander Central 104; 5. Freedom 74.5; 6. Watauga 59.
Championship results
106: Jonah McBurney (SC) p. Emily Propst (F), 1:08
113: Jovanny Urzua (SS) p. Tyler Queen (SC), 3:45
120: Coy Reid (SS) d. Dylan Dalton (AC), 6-2
126: Braxton Hankinson (SS) p. Dakota Jones (AC), 5:34
132: Tobias Finn (M) d. Kymani Evans (SS), 11-5
138: Dalen Milligan (SS) d. Caleb Fountain (AC), 5-0
145: Garrett Bolling (SS) d. Hunter Hudson (SC), 14-1
152: Beck Nestor (SS) d. Jacob Creaton (M), 4-2
160: Jayden Jackson (SS) d. Bruin Lytle (M), 6-4
170: Preston Dennison (M) p. Dorian Whitworth (SS), 2:29
182: Justin Beltran (SS) p. CJ Crawford (SC), 2:25
195: Andre Britt (SS) d. Justin Chester (SC), 8-0
220: Ben Oakes (W) p. Cole McCall (SC), 2:40
285: Josh Voelkel (SC) d. Ryan Campbell (SS), 1-0
Consolation results
106: N/A
113: Christian McGalliard (AC) via bye
120: Davion Lowdermilk (F) p. Abby Phillips (SC), 1:30
126: Mosaic Vansliedrecht (W) p. Joseph Thomas (M), 1:44
132: Brandon Francisco (W) p. Adam Icard (AC), 4:53
138: Calvin Stevenson (M) p. Andrew Clark (SC), :56
145: Richard Carr (M) p. Isaac Searcy (F), 2:42
152: Anthony Romero (SC) p. Riley Fortner (AC), 2:59
160: Kalvin Khang (F) p. Ben Shore (SC), 2:57
170: Noah Medders (AC) p. Daniel Lopez (F), 1:23
182: Jesse Barrier (M) via bye
195: Sam Rhom (M) d. Cameron Silvers (F), 14-8
220: Fredy Vicente-Perez (F) p. Furquan Maynard (AC), 1:48
285: Blake Martin (AC) p. Grant Lawrence (W), 1:35
