More than 5,000 votes had been cast in the Catawba County elections as of 4 p.m. today.
This total included nearly 2,000 votes during early voting and roughly 3,400 votes by 4 p.m. on Election Day.
Eight municipalities are holding elections today: Hickory, Newton, Conover, Claremont, the town of Catawba, Long View, Maiden and Brookford.
Seats on the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards are also up for election.
The polls in the elections are open until 7:30 p.m.
For election results, check back later at hickoryrecord.com and in the Thursday edition of the paper.
