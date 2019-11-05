Election Day

Hickory City Council candidate Nathan Hefner takes a break from campaigning Tuesday as he enjoys the sun on Union Square.

More than 5,000 votes had been cast in the Catawba County elections as of 4 p.m. today.

This total included nearly 2,000 votes during early voting and roughly 3,400 votes by 4 p.m. on Election Day.

Eight municipalities are holding elections today: Hickory, Newton, Conover, Claremont, the town of Catawba, Long View, Maiden and Brookford.

Seats on the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards are also up for election.

The polls in the elections are open until 7:30 p.m.

For election results, check back later at hickoryrecord.com and in the Thursday edition of the paper.

