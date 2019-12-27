Three Catawba County residents have been charged following a Christmas Eve burglary on Springs Road.
Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies received a call early Tuesday from a neighbor who reported seeing two men and a woman taking items from a house, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
The neighbor said the burglars left in a F-150 truck.
A deputy stopped a truck shortly after 1 a.m. on C&B Farm Road in Conover.
Conover residents Christopher Eugene McCrary, 39, and Kenneth Scott Herman, 56, and Catawba resident Alicia Renee Stewart, 33, were in the truck.
A search of the vehicle found the stolen items, as well as meth and marijuana, the release stated.
McCrary was charged with first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking or entering, possession of meth and resisting an officer. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle.
He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.
Herman was charged first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking or entering and injury to real property.
Stewart was charged with first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking or entering and possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana.
Both Herman and Stewart received a $30,000 secured bond.
