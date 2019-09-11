Patriot Day Evening of RemembranceThe City of Hickory will host a Patriot Day Evening of Remembrance ceremony at 6:30 p.m today under The Sails on the Square in Downtown Hickory.

Along with speakers, music will be performed by the New Horizons Band. The colors will be presented by the joint color guard of the Hickory Fire Department and Hickory Police Department. A three-volley salute will be fired by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in ConoverConover Police Department chaplains will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. today in the Community Room at Conover Station.

Music and words of remembrance will be shared.

September 11th Never Forget at Patriot Brew Thru and Axe ThrowingPatriot Brew Thru and Axe Throwing will host a candle lighting at 7 p.m. today in remembrance of those fallen during the 9/11 attacks. They will also offer free axe throwing for all first responders and military, active-duty and veterans, all day. Patriot Brew Thru is open from noon to 10 p.m

