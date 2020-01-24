Given the circumstances of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Championship swim meets the last two years, the boys’ title figured to come down to a relay on Thursday night at the Hickory Foundation YMCA.
In the last event, St. Stephens won the 400-yard freestyle relay to pass South Caldwell and win the meet 330-327. Freedom stayed close much of the night before winding up third at 299 points. Hickory finished fourth at 225, with Watauga (115), Alexander Central (112) and McDowell (74) completing the field.
The Indians broke South Caldwell’s three-year stranglehold on the boys’ championship. Over the past two years, the Indians had violations occur during relay heats that cost them a chance to win the conference.
“It’s nice to be on the good side of that,” said Indians head coach LeeAnn Privette. “The guys worked really hard to make sure they were on point, and it did come down to that last relay. But we wouldn’t have been in that position had they not done what they needed to do throughout the entire meet.”
Down 21 points with three events to go, St. Stephens battled back in the specialized events. Elijah Godfrey and Sebastian Castellanos-Morales finished first and third, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke. Although South Caldwell’s Matthew Hutchinson won the 100-yard breaststroke, St. Stephens picked up points when John Cherkez and Cameron Broos took third and fifth.
That set up the final relay in the 400 with South Caldwell leading 301-294. After the announcement of the scores, the adrenaline kicked in for the Indians’ swimmers, as did the tension for Privette, who watched the final race with hands locked over her head. The quartet of Godfrey, Carson Parmenter, Cherkez and Josh Talbert won the race at 3:31.86, which was 10 seconds faster than the team’s seed time. South Caldwell wound up fourth, which was enough to put the title into St. Stephens’ hands.
“I’m so excited for those boys,” Privette said. “They have worked so hard and have been let down so many times. For them to pull that one out and do it in the water, and not because of a DQ or any other silly thing. To see them get excited, I don’t see them get that excited very often.”
Along with his win in the backstroke, Godfrey also won the 500 freestyle with his best time of the season at 5:01.88. Carson Parmenter was the other Indians race winner, as he took the 200-yard freestyle event.
Despite the loss, the Spartans set several conference meet records. The most impressive showing was by Brady Carroll, who broke the championship record in the 50-yard freestyle (22.66), then returned in the next event and set a new mark in the 100-yard butterfly (52.19). Carroll was also a part of two relay teams that broke meet records in the 200-yard medley (1:45.18) and 200-yard freestyle (1:34.29). Joining Carroll in those races were Hutchinson, Luke Powell and Ben Tomberlin.
Freedom was led by two-time winner Nolan Miller, who won the 200-yard individual medley for the third time and added the 100-yard freestyle title.
GIRLS RECAP
Watauga High made it two championships in a row and dominated the field in the process. The Pioneers scored 362 points and easily outpaced South Caldwell, which had 235 points. Hickory finished just behind the Spartans with 233 points, while the Indians had 220. Rounding out the field were Freedom (220), McDowell (161) and Alexander Central (114).
Watauga scored big with wins in all three relay races. While the Pioneers did not win individual races, they consistently placed swimmers in the top three throughout the night. Leading the way were Lindsey Williams, who finished second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke; Kylah Jackson, who was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle; and Virginia St. Clair, who tapped the wall third in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.
South Caldwell’s Kayana Taylor was a double winner for the third year in a row, winning the 100-yard butterfly as well as the 200 freestyle.
Speedy Riley Carswell won two races for the second straight year, repeating her win in the 100 freestyle and adding the 50 freestyle.
Hickory High had two individual winners on the night. Colby Fields won the 200 individual medley, while Gwen Durak took the 100-yard backstroke.
St. Stephens also had a pair of winners, as Katie Parmenter won the 500 freestyle and Anabelle Hessong took the 100-yard breaststroke.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. St. Stephens 330; 2. South Caldwell 327; 3. Freedom 299; 4. Hickory 225; 5. Watauga 115; 6. Alexander Central 112; 7. McDowell 74.
(Note: # indicates meet record)
200 Medley Relay: 1. South Caldwell 1:45.18#; 2. St. Stephens 1:47.65; 3. Freedom 1:59.64.
200 Freestyle: 1. Carson Parmenter (SS) 1:51.83; 2. Samuel Kuehnert (F) 1:53.99; 3. Luke Powell (SC) 1:57.17.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Nolan Miller (F) 2:08.18; 2. Ben Tomberlin (SC) 2:13.35; 3. John Cherkez (SS) 2:16.12.
50 Freestyle: 1. Brody Carroll (SC) 22.66#; 2. Josh Talbert (SS) 23.84; 3. 3. Henryk Kosmala (W) 24.09.
100 Butterfly: 1. Brody Carroll (SC) 52.19#; 2. Carson Parmenter (SS) 55.95; 3. Emerson Miller (F) 58.67.
100 Freestyle: 1. Nolan Miller (F) 51.07; 2. Matthew Hutchinson (SC) 51.76; 3. Josh Talbert (SS) 52.01.
500 Freestyle: 1. Elijah Godfrey (SS) 5:01.88; 2. Luke Powell (SC) 5:21.77; 3 Angel Lopez-Arredondo (H) 6:10.97.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. South Caldwell 1:34.29#; 2. Freedom 1:35.73; 3. St. Stephens 1:48.41.
100 Backstroke: 1. Elijah Godfrey (SS) 57.31; 2. Ben Tomberlin (SC) 59.96; 3. Sebastian Castellanos-Morales (SS) 1:07.43.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Matthew Hutchinson (SC) 1:05.10; 2. Samuel Kuehnert (F) 1:09.34; 3. John Cherkez (SS) 1:09.69.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. St. Stephens 3:31.86; 2. Freedom 3:35.17; 3. Hickory 3:54.20.
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Watauga 362; 2. South Caldwell 235; 3. Hickory 233; 4. St. Stephens 220; 5. Freedom 207; 6. McDowell 161; 7. Alexander Central 114.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Watauga 2:04.69; 2. St. Stephens 2:10.33; 2. South Caldwell 2:10.33.
200 Freestyle: 1. Kayana Taylor (SC) 1:58.48; 2. Katie Parmenter (SS) 1:59.47 (SS); 3. Kylah Jackson (W) 2:15.63.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Colby Fields (H) 2:28.32; 2. Greta Klein (W) 2:35.46; 3. Virginia St. Clair (W) 2:36.23.
50 Freestyle: 1. Riley Carswell (F) 26.04; 2. Lindsey Williams (W) 27.49; 3. Marlee Franklin (McD) 27.77
100 Butterfly: 1. Kayana Taylor (SC) 1:01.44; 2. Samantha Robinson (McD) 1:06.80; 3. Colby Fields (H) 1:08.92.
100 Freestyle: 1. Riley Carswell (F) 56.52; 2. Gwen Durak (H) 58.35; 3. Virginia St. Clair (W) 59.04.
500 Freestyle: 1. Katie Parmenter (SS) 5:18.19; 2. Kylah Jackson (W) 6:00.48; 3. Greer Bolick (SC) 6:21.55.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Watauga 1:51.72; 2. Hickory. 1:53.87; 3. South Caldwell 1:55.35.
100 Backstroke: 1. Gwen Durak (H) 1:05.90; 2. Samantha Robinson (McD) 1:06.48; 3. Lindsey Williams (W) 1:06.64.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Anabelle Hessong (SS) 1:15.02; 2. Belle Temple (W) 1:18.01; 3. Charlie Yelton (H) 1:20.43.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Watauga 4:11.89; 2. Hickory 4:16.82; 3. St. Stephens 4:17.85.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.