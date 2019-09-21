NEWTON — For a few minutes on Friday night, it looked like the Newton-Conover football team might be able to overcome a three-score halftime deficit. But visiting Burns quickly put those comeback thoughts to bed, scoring the final four touchdowns in an overwhelming 49-12 defeat of the Red Devils at Gurley Stadium.
Trailing 22-0 at the half, Newton-Conover (2-2) capitalized on a pair of third-quarter takeaways. On the second play of the second half, the Red Devils’ Christian Burgins intercepted a pass attempt by Bulldog quarterback Cam’ron Sweezy and returned it all the way to the Burns 15-yard line. The hosts nearly let a golden opportunity go to waste, but on fourth-and-8, quarterback Justice Craig found wide receiver Zane Redmond in the left corner of the end zone for a 13-yard TD strike to make it 22-6 at the 9:58 mark of the third period.
Burns (3-1) proceeded to cough the ball up again on its next possession, with Newton-Conover’s Allan Shade recovering a fumble at the Bulldogs’ 35. Following a 28-yard pass from Craig to Brandon Johnson, Allen Wilfong scored from 7 yards out to cut the deficit to 10, 22-12, with 8:14 remaining in the third quarter.
The Red Devils’ momentum was quickly squashed thanks to a 60-yard TD run from Burns’ Kujuan Pryor just over a minute later. Then, after a Newton-Conover fumble was recovered by the Bulldogs’ Nick Jackson, Sweezy found pay dirt from 3 yards out to extend the lead to 36-12.
An interception by Burns’ Kasen Twitty followed moments later, with Pryor notching a 58-yard scoring scamper to increase the advantage. Sweezy added a 9-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Prior to the turnover-filled third quarter, Burns built a three-score halftime lead. Carlton Hopper Jr. got the scoring started with a 1-yard TD run in the opening period and Jackson followed with a 5-yard TD run later in the quarter. After the Bulldogs registered a safety at the 6:55 mark of the second period, their final first-half score came on a 19-yard TD run from Pryor with 1:02 remaining until halftime.
Burns’ Pryor finished with 17 carries for 261 yards and three TDs, while Hopper added 11 carries for 85 yards and a score. Sweezy completed 9 of 18 passes for 111 yards to go with five carries for 14 yards and two TDs.
On the other side, the Red Devils gained just 12 yards on 26 carries. Shade was their leading rusher with 15 yards on eight carries, while Wilfong recorded 12 yards and a TD on 10 attempts. Craig completed 13 of 28 passes for 154 yards and a TD, with Johnson (3 catches for 77 yards), Josh Nichols (4-37), Redmond (4-21 and 1 TD) and Keagen Covington (2-19) hauling in receptions.
The Bulldogs outgained Newton-Conover 390-12 on the ground. They also held an 18-8 edge in first downs.
The Red Devils host Lincolnton next week in their South Fork 2A Conference opener.
Burns: 13 | 09 | 21| 06 — 49
N-Cr: 00 | 00 | 12 | 00 — 12
First Quarter
B — Carlton Hopper Jr. 1-yard run (Zach Benfield kick), 5:03
B — Nick Jackson 5-yard run (kick failed), 1:17
Second Quarter
B — Safety, 6:55
B — Kujuan Pryor 19-yard run (Benfield kick), 1:02
Third Quarter
NC — Zane Redmond 13-yard pass from Justice Craig (kick failed), 9:58
NC — Allen Wilfong 7-yard run (pass failed), 8:14
B — Pryor 60-yard run (Benfield kick), 7:00
B — Cam’ron Sweezy 3-yard run (Benfield kick), 6:26
B — Pryor 58-yard run (Benfield kick), 4:26
Fourth Quarter
B — Sweezy 9-yard run (kick failed), 5:48
Team Stats
First downs: Burns 18, Newton-Conover 8
Rushes-yards: Burns 39-390, Newton-Conover 26-12
Comp-Att-Int: Burns 9-18-2, Newton-Conover 13-28-1
Passing yards: Burns 111, Newton-Conover 154
Fumbles-Lost: Burns 1-1, Newton-Conover 2-1
Penalties-yards: Burns 10-113, Newton-Conover 5-35
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Burns: Kujuan Pryor 17-261 and 3 TDs, Carlton Hopper Jr. 11-85 and 1 TD, Cam’ron Sweezy 5-14 and 2 TDs, Alphonso Goodson 1-12, Azari Brown 2-9, Nick Jackson 1-5 and 1 TD, Kephon Starr 2-4. Newton-Conover: Allan Shade 8-15, Allen Wilfong 10-12 and 1 TD, Demarcus Beatty 2-(-3), Keagen Covington 1-(-5), Justice Craig 5-(-7).
PASSING — Burns: Sweezy 9-18-2 for 111 yards. Newton-Conover: Craig 13-28-1 for 154 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Burns: Jaquan Degree 5-54, Kasen Twitty 1-27, Pryor 1-15, KJ Leslie 1-11, Dorien Starnes 1-4. Newton-Conover: Brandon Johnson 3-77, Josh Nichols 4-37, Zane Redmond 4-21 and 1 TD, Covington 2-19.
