In two different parts of Hickory, residents are dealing with different versions of the same problem: water.
The most extreme case is that of Barry and Sheila Sanders. Flooding on Falling Creek has eroded large chunks of their backyard and will likely force them from their home.
Across town, at the intersection of 12th Avenue NW and Sixth Street NW, residents are concerned that the existing pipes are not big enough to handle the large amounts of water that come with heavy rains.
The historically wet weather over the past few years hasn’t helped.
Data from the Southeast Regional Climate Center indicates 113 inches of rain fell in Hickory since 2018, making the period since then the third wettest two-year period in the 70 years recorded in the center’s data.
These residents have reached out to the city for help with their problems but have not been happy about the answers.
In the Sanders’ case, the city said it could do nothing on private property. As far as 12th Avenue is concerned, the city will only say it’s looking into the situation.
Mental DrainThe home Sheila and Barry Sanders live in was built by Sheila’s father in 1967.
Sheila recalled the house flooding before the family moved in.
However, the couple was not concerned about flooding when they moved back in eight years ago. Sheila said her father had not had much problem with the creek for many years.
Now, the flooding from the creek is a constant source of anxiety and financial burden for the family.
Barry said much of the erosion was caused by the flooding last June, which also got inside the lower level of the house.
Now, the destructive effects of the flooding — the sight of the exposed studs in the lower part of the house and the slowly disappearing back yard — weigh heavily on the couple.
“Every day is a drama or a mental drain on our psyche to get up,” Barry said. “And, you know, we go to work and comes a rain, your mind is concentrated — is the house going to be there when we get home?”
The financial burden is also immense. Barry said the estimated cost to repair the house was $8,300, while the cost to restore and reinforce the bank would be $70,000.
Sheila said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would require them to get flood insurance they cannot afford if they were to take out a loan for repairs.
The couple sees little option but to move. However, Sheila said a realtor has told them they’d be lucky to sell the house for less than half its value.
The prospect of having to take on a new mortgage at their ages — Barry is 72, Sheila 65 — and having to continue working or to work longer hours is not a welcome one.
The couple would like to see some help from the city with their situation.
They believe runoff from city-approved developments is an important factor in the troubles they experience. Debris in the creek is another problem, they said.
Even though the creek is part of their property, Sheila questioned how residents can be made responsible for maintaining the creek.
On Feb. 18, Barry, Sheila and three of their neighbors and friends spoke before the Hickory City Council, appealing for help.
After the meeting, City Manager Warren Wood told the council he had spoken with them earlier that day.
He said city policy is not to intervene on private property.
He said the city made an exception to fix the U.S. 70 sinkhole and that ended up costing the city and North Carolina Department of Transportation millions of dollars.
Wood also said the house is in the floodplain and that it could not be built in that place today.
Days after the meeting, the couple said the city could consider budgeting some of the tax revenues from developments toward cleaning and maintaining the creek.
The city rejected that idea in response to an emailed question, saying “public dollars are not used to maintain private property.”
In terms of approval for developments, the city said it follows state and federal regulations.
‘Spinning my wheels’Alex McKaughn said he’s lived up to his responsibility when it comes to dealing with the drainage problems in his neighborhood. However, he does not believe the same is true for the city.
When the Sixth Street resident approached the city about the drainage problems he and his neighbors were experiencing, they told there was nothing they could do on private property.
So McKaughn dug out a ditch around his property and the properties of his neighbors.
It’s helped solve some of the problems McKaughn faced in the past, particularly the flooding of his garage.
Still, severe flooding presents problems for residents.
When a major rainstorm hit on Feb. 6, resident LaDonna Hodge said her crawlspace flooded.
John Huss, who is a neighbor of both Hodge and McKaughn, had at least a foot of water in his yard that day.
They said the pipe running under 12th Avenue NW is not big enough to handle the water and believe the city needs to do something about it.
“I just feel like I’m spinning my wheels if I’ve done this and it’s still backing up,” McKaughn said. “As they said, that’s our responsibility. We did it. This is their responsibility to do something.”
He also said that, rather than continuing to go straight, the pipe is arranged in an elbow shape, making a left turn toward Sixth Street.
Like the Sanders family, McKaughn also said development contributes to the problems in his neighborhood.
The housing development a block up from his house on Sixth Street has one storm drain serving the dozen or so houses.
McKaughn is concerned about emergency personnel being able to respond in a timely manner when 12th Avenue is flooded. He also worries the road may eventually collapse if something is not done.
In response to an emailed question about the drainage problems in the area, the city said they are “responsible for maintaining city-owned infrastructure and we are evaluating that area.”
They said emergency vehicles have not encountered difficulty in that area when it rains. As far as concerns over the road washing out, the city reiterated it is “focused on maintaining all city-owned infrastructure.”
