The results of Tuesday’s primaries are in but the race is not yet over.
In fact, the race for the Ward 3 Hickory City Council seat could come down to a coin flip.
With all precincts reporting, the race for second-place in the Ward 3 Hickory City Council primary is shown as a tie between Nathan Hefner and Daria Jackson.
Each candidate had 16 votes.
The purpose of the Hickory primary is to narrow the field to two candidates who will compete in the general election.
Councilman Danny Seaver came in first place in the Ward 3 race with 28 votes (46.7 percent of the vote). All election results are unofficial until canvassing.
The Catawba County Board of Elections will hold a recount on Monday before canvassing in hopes of resolving the tie.
Board Chairman Barry Cheney said, if the outcome remains the same, “we’ll have to either flip a coin or draw lots or some other method to determine the winner.”
Cheney noted there is one absentee ballot out from the ward that could change the outcome of the race. However, the ballot would have to be postmarked by Tuesday and turned into the board by Friday.
The results of the two other city council races are listed below. For more information on the elections, visit hickoryrecord.com on Wednesday or check out the Thursday edition of the paper.
Ward 1
Tony Wood and Carmen Eckard won in the Ward 1 race.
Wood lead the pack with 142 votes (roughly 57.7 percent) and Eckard had 77 votes (31.3 percent).
Dustin Strickland finished third in the primary with 27 votes (11 percent) and was eliminated.
Ward 2
Councilwoman Charlotte Williams and Ernie Masche won the Ward 2 primary.
Williams finished first with 246 votes (45.6 percent). Masche had 165 votes (30.6 percent).
Lou Wetmore finished third with 128 votes (23.8 percent) and was eliminated.
