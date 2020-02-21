CONOVER — Roman philosopher Pliny the Elder once said, “Home is where the heart is.”
That was certainly the case for a couple of North Carolina residents during Super Bowl 54 earlier this month. Sheila and Dan Carver, who now reside in Conover and Mooresville, respectively, are a mother and son who formerly lived in Kansas City, Missouri.
Die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans, 64-year-old Sheila and 38-year-old Dan cheered on their favorite team during their 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida. It was the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance since defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in the big game 50 years ago.
“It was really cool. I wish I could have been back in Kansas City to go to more of the games, experience the excitement that the city had with the Chiefs doing so well,” said Dan, who relocated to North Carolina about nine years ago for work. A manufacturer of race car parts, he does a lot of traveling and finally decided to make the move.
“It was definitely cool to at least experience it here,” he said. “I’d send photos of me being the only person at a bar watching the game with the Chiefs gear on and stuff. … I usually fly home a couple times a year to go to games, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to go this year. But I think it’s well-deserved for a city that takes so much pride in their team to finally make it.”
Sheila joined her son in North Carolina in the summer of 2018. While there are certain things she misses about Kansas City after living there her entire life, one thing she said she doesn’t miss is the weather.
“I think they’ve had snow on the ground since like Thanksgiving,” said Sheila, who noted she does miss Kansas City barbecue and her familiarity with her former home.
“When you live somewhere your entire life, I could drive any place and knew exactly where I was at,” she said. “But here, I’m still learning my way around.”
Nevertheless, Sheila was excited to see her team lift the Lombardi Trophy once again. She invited friends to her house to watch the Super Bowl and cheered the Chiefs on while holding a little pink cross in one hand and a mini foam football in the other.
According to Sheila, she never lost faith in the Chiefs, who were down 20-10 late in the third quarter before scoring 21 unanswered points. Kansas City also trailed by double digits against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game before rallying to win both contests.
“I really felt confident that they could pull it off, I really did,” said Sheila. “That one game (against the Texans) when the other team was leading 24-0, you could see (Chiefs quarterback) Patrick (Mahomes) along the sidelines giving them a pep talk. So yeah, I had great confidence in them.”
Dan admitted he would “be lying if I said I wasn’t” nervous when Kansas City trailed by 10 points. However, he was certainly ecstatic to see the Chiefs make another thrilling comeback.
“Some of the comebacks they had this year were pretty remarkable,” said Dan. “That they were able to group together and play as a team and just run the ball down the field, it’s pretty impressive.”
Sheila and Dan attended their first Chiefs game in 1993 at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Both have been to numerous games since, and feel that the atmosphere inside the loudest stadium in the world — Arrowhead holds the world record among outdoor stadiums at 142.2 decibels worth of noise — is second to none.
“You can’t describe it unless you’ve been,” said Dan. “When you walk in the stadium, even when you pull into the parking lot, you can just feel the energy around you of the true die-hard fans. I remember I was in high school and I used to go to games in the middle of winter, in December, and I would have jeans on and I’d have body paint and it be snowing. It was 0 degrees outside and I had no shirt and I was so pumped up that I didn’t even think about being cold.
“The whole stadium is just full of die-hard fans, and once you’re a Chiefs fan you never stop,” he continued. “There’s been times where their winning percentage was like .200, they were horrible, but every seat was always packed. The following the Chiefs have, I don’t think there’s another team like it.”
Sheila backed up her son’s assessment by sharing a story about attending a Carolina Panthers home game against the Tennessee Titans. The difference between the crowd at Bank of America Stadium and the fans at Arrowhead was jarring.
“I went to a Panthers game, I had never been to the stadium. A family friend of ours flew here and he and I went to the Panthers-Titans game, and I was so disappointed,” said Sheila. “I was so used to Arrowhead and the fans in Kansas City where you have a seat assignment but you never sit in that seat, you stand the entire game. And when I looked at the Panthers game, it was like there was no emotion, it was just dull. It was boring.”
Despite the difference in the teams’ fan bases and the excitement level inside their stadiums, both Dan and Sheila love living in North Carolina and never plan to move back to Kansas City.
“I live on the lake, 30 minutes from downtown Charlotte, two hours from skiing, three hours from the beach,” said Dan. “So it couldn’t be better.”
“My roots are in Kansas City,” added Sheila. “But my home is now in North Carolina and I’m glad I’m here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.