DENVER — History was made at David Clark Stadium on Tuesday night, as the East Lincoln boys soccer team won the 2A West Regional championship to punch its ticket to the state title match this weekend in Cary. The Mustangs beat visiting Hibriten 5-1 to capture the first regional championship in program history and improve to 27-0 in 2019.
Top-seeded East Lincoln, which is ranked first in the state in the 2A classification and third overall, has now outscored its five state playoff opponents — East Burke, North Lincoln, Newton-Conover, Shelby and Hibriten — by a combined total of 30-7. The second-seeded Panthers were the fourth of those teams to be held to a single goal as they lost for the first time since a 2-1 defeat at Hickory in the season opener on Aug. 19.
The state’s third-ranked 2A team and 15th-ranked squad overall, Hibriten finishes with a school-record 25 wins to go with two losses and two ties. The Panthers had won 21 straight contests entering the matchup with the Mustangs, allowing more than three goals for the first time since a 5-2 loss to Patton on Oct. 11, 2017.
“I think a couple years ago if you look at us, it almost was like an impossible dream,” said Billy Howell, East Lincoln’s second-year head coach. “We had one of our sports banquets a couple years ago when I was an assistant here and I got to talk about the sophomores that are currently seniors and I told them then, ‘The first year I think you can make a run, the second year I think you’re there,’ and everybody kind of looked at me like I was crazy.
“But then after what we did last year (finishing 22-4 and reaching the fourth round of the state playoffs), these guys knew they could do this,” he added. “And for them to have a goal and not just to have that goal but to go out there and achieve it says so much about them.”
East Lincoln’s first goal was scored by Pearson Cunningham in the seventh minute, giving the Mustangs’ third-leading scorer 17 goals this fall. Logan Gilley added goals in the 15th and 37th minutes to increase the hosts’ advantage to 3-0 at the half and run his season total to 56.
Twin Chase Gilley wasted no time registering his team-high 58th goal of the season in the second half, finding the back of the net less than 30 seconds in. In doing so, he moved past R-S Central’s Austin Alexander for the top spot in the state and the fourth-highest scoring total in the country.
Later in the half, Chase Gilley was fouled in the box. Teammate Noah Graden took the resulting penalty kick and fired it into the left corner of the net to extend East Lincoln’s lead to 5-0.
Hibriten prevented the shutout thanks to a free-kick goal from David Franquiz in the 77th minute, but the Panthers were unable to do any further damage as their remarkable season came to an end. According to 14th-year head coach Jim Blanton, this season came out of nowhere for a squad that graduated 10 seniors from last year’s team.
“It was an awesome run. … These boys worked their butts off,” said Blanton. “We graduated 10 seniors last year, we had three returning starters and they brought this team together and they’ve led this team where nobody thought we would be. Most people thought we were going to finish in the middle of our conference, but we had an undefeated conference season, were undefeated in our county and to make it to the regional finals, nobody put us there at the beginning of the year.”
Hibriten returns its top four scorers next year in the aforementioned Franquiz (26 goals), Kevin Rios (20), Gerardo Rodriguez (19) and Simon Hawkins (14). Goalkeeper Mack Waters will also be back for his senior season after limiting opponents to one goal per contest.
“Mack Waters has done a tremendous job back there,” said Blanton. “Tonight I think he makes the first save if we’re on a dry surface, and he slipped on two of them actually. … But not making any excuses and he’d be the first to tell you he would’ve wanted to make those saves, but he’ll be back next year.
“He’s done a tremendous job for us back there,” he continued. “The Forest Hills game is a perfect example (a 1-0 win in the previous round of the state playoffs), without him we don’t win that game.”
The Mustangs’ coach expects big things from the Panthers next season, just as he did this year after attending their season opener.
“They were a team that I looked at all season and said, ‘We’re probably gonna see them later,’” said Howell. “… And I knew what they were last year. Coach Blanton lost 10 seniors and got to the regional final, so he does an incredible job there.
“They’re probably gonna be the favorites for the next year or two because they lost a lot of guys and then the guys they had replace them are all young, and that’s impressive,” he added. To beat a team like that, it says a lot about my guys.”
East Lincoln will face fifth-seeded Dixon in the 2A state title match after the Bulldogs (24-1-1) upset third-seeded First Flight 3-2 in the 2A East Regional championship. The contest will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park’s Koka Booth Stadium, home to North Carolina FC of the United Soccer League and the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League, on either Friday or Saturday.
