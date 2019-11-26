20191126_hdr_news_closings_p1

Government offices across the county will be closed later this week for Thanksgiving.

Here’s a look at some of the closings and schedule changes:

Catawba CountyCounty offices and libraries will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

County parks and sanitation facilities will be closed Thursday but the Blackburn Sanitary Landfill, parks and convenience centers will be open Friday.

The Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will be closed both Thursday and Friday.

HickoryGovernment offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the holiday. Sanitation collection will follow the usual schedule.

The Patrick Beaver and Ridgeview libraries will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen on Saturday.

Parks are open every day of the year but the recreation centers will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen on Saturday.

ConoverCity offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Sanitation will run on a normal schedule Thursday but Friday’s trash and recycling will be collected on Monday.

City parks will be open.

NewtonCity offices and the recreation center will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Sanitation will run on the regular schedule.

Parks will remain open.

