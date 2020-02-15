Two teachers say their goal is to teach new skills and offer the community a space to create at the business they own in Conover.
Melissa Bradshaw is a family and consumer science teacher at Newton-Conover High and Joanne Chase is an English teacher at West Lincoln High.
“We met at Newton-Conover,” Chase said. “I kept after Melissa. Talking to her and talking to her until she finally started talking to me.”
“I’m a little bit shy,” Bradshaw said.
“And I’m not,” Chase said.
What they do have in common is a heart for teaching and an interest in crafting. Those interests come together at the Renaissance Folk Guild.
“We both for years wanted to do this type of thing,” Bradshaw said.
“On our own,” Chase clarified.
Renaissance Folk Guild offers a variety of artisan and crafting classes such as sewing, cooking, painting, soap making and more.
Chase said these classes are for any skill level including beginners.
“Sometimes crafts and skills like this are intimidating,” Bradshaw said. “We’re going to do this together and you’re not going to be intimidated by this anymore. You’re intimidated by what you don’t know.”
Along with the classes, the Guild offers food safety certifications in a classroom setting.
Marilyn Johnson, food safety instructor at the Renaissance Folk Guild, said many food safety classes place people in front of a computer and that doesn’t always work for everyone.
“They can pay the same amount of money and sit down for five nights a week, two hours a pop and have someone help them and tutor them on the information they are having to learn,” Johnson said.
Bradshaw said the idea of calling their business a guild is due to the duo’s desire to build a sense of community.
Bradshaw and Chase invite other artisans to come and teach classes at the shop. “A lot of people have a lot of skills that they would like to share and no place to share them,” Bradshaw said. “No outlet for their creativity.”
Chase said all money earned goes right back into the business and they hope that as time goes on their business will grow.
Most classes start around 6 p.m. A list of scheduled classes can be found on the Guild’s Facebook page. For more information about Renaissance Folk Guild or to ask about pricing call 704-325-3995.
Chase said those with an interest in a specific craft are welcome to contact them and learn more about what is available.
