Two Taylorsville men have been charged in connection with the theft of three vehicles, including a John Deere tractor and N.C. Forest Service vehicle.
The tractor, along with a front loader and bush hog, was stolen in December from a location on Hammer Road in December.
The tractor was found on Jan. 6. Two other vehicles reported stolen out of Caldwell County – an N.C. Forestry Service utility vehicle and a trailer – were also found, according to a press release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.
Jonathan Lee Hendren, 32, and Dana Dewayne Mitchem, 36, were arrested on Jan. 9, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.
Hendren was charged with three felony counts of larceny, three felony counts of possession of stolen goods, and felony counts of conspiring to break into or enter a building with intent to commit larceny, attempted larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft and felony chop shop activity by theft or fraud, and probation violation, the release stated.
He was issued a $72,000 secured bond.
Mitchem faces many of the same charges as Hendren. His charges: three felony counts of larceny, three felony counts of possession of stolen goods, and felony counts of conspire to break/enter a building with intent to commit larceny, felony attempted larceny, two counts of felony Chop Shop Activity by theft or fraud, two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, felony motor vehicle theft, and failure to appear.
Mitchem was issued an $83,500 secured bond.
The release said the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.
