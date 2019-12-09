Gordon Eugene Yoder

Yoder 

A Taylorsville man is facing drug charges.

Gordon Eugene Yoder, 38, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

He was issued a $70,000 secured bond.

