Maestro Matthew Troy will make his debut with the Western Piedmont Symphony on Oct. 5, and the organization wants to ensure it’s a night that will be remembered long after the concert is over.
Ingrid Keller, executive director for the symphony, said the organization will be collecting items for a time capsule.
The symphony will have a guest book that concertgoers may sign and leave messages in, Keller said. Attendees can also place smaller items like ticket stubs and photographs in the capsule.
Troy will also be placing a letter he wrote to himself in the capsule.
The symphony hopes to bury the capsule outside the symphony office at the SALT Block, but is still awaiting approval to do so. The time capsule is set to be opened when Troy leaves his role with the symphony.
While Troy has played other shows with the symphony, the Oct. 5 Masterworks concert is regarded as his debut because it is the first time leading the symphony in a concert hall during his time as conductor, Keller said.
The symphony is referring to the 2019-20 as “a perfect fifth,” a reference to the facts that it will be the symphony’s 55th season and that Troy is the symphony’s fifth conductor, Keller said.
Troy started as conductor in July. He succeeded John Gordon Ross, who was maestro for 27 years.
“I think it’s just important for people to understand what a big deal this is and how special this night’s really going to be,” Keller said.
