Maestro time capsule

Ingrid Keller, executive director of the Western Piedmont Symphony, holds up the time capsule the symphony plans to fill for Maestro Matthew Troy. In her other hand, she holds a concert ticket and program as illustrations of the items that will be placed in the capsule. 

 ROBERT C. REED / Hickory Daily Record
Maestro time capsule

Matthew Troy 

Maestro Matthew Troy will make his debut with the Western Piedmont Symphony on Oct. 5, and the organization wants to ensure it’s a night that will be remembered long after the concert is over. 

Ingrid Keller, executive director for the symphony, said the organization will be collecting items for a time capsule.

The symphony will have a guest book that concertgoers may sign and leave messages in, Keller said. Attendees can also place smaller items like ticket stubs and photographs in the capsule.

Troy will also be placing a letter he wrote to himself in the capsule.

Maestro time capsule

The maestro time capsule for conductor Matthew Troy of the Western Piedmont Symphony is constructed to be airtight and watertight.

The symphony hopes to bury the capsule outside the symphony office at the SALT Block, but is still awaiting approval to do so. The time capsule is set to be opened when Troy leaves his role with the symphony.

While Troy has played other shows with the symphony, the Oct. 5 Masterworks concert is regarded as his debut because it is the first time leading the symphony in a concert hall during his time as conductor, Keller said.

The symphony is referring to the 2019-20 as “a perfect fifth,” a reference to the facts that it will be the symphony’s 55th season and that Troy is the symphony’s fifth conductor, Keller said.

Troy started as conductor in July. He succeeded John Gordon Ross, who was maestro for 27 years.

“I think it’s just important for people to understand what a big deal this is and how special this night’s really going to be,” Keller said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments