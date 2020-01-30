It will be a busy weekend at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Uptown Charlotte as swimmers from the West Region gather for a series of regionals held by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association today and Saturday.
The 3A schools will start the weekend this afternoon at about 4:15 p.m. following the coaches’ meeting, before a full day in Charlotte on Saturday. The 4A West Regional gets underway at around 8:45 a.m. with the 1A/2A classifications holding their meet that afternoon at 4:15 p.m.
The diving portion of the meet will take place at Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic. Among local schools, only Lake Norman Charter will send divers with that portion of the regional taking place Saturday morning at 9:50 a.m.
Competitors reached the regionals by achieving a qualifying time for a specific race during the season. Each race at regionals — individual or relay — has up to 24 entrants in three heats of eight. Additional heats are added if more than 24 swimmers achieve qualifying times.
Swimmers can qualify for several races during the season but can only swim a maximum of four races at a given meet with no more than two individual races. Once swimmers with automatic qualifying times are slotted, the remaining racers are pulled from the best times from around the region to fill the 24 spots, as long as it is under the NCHSAA’s consideration time. For relays, each school is allowed one team of four per race.
The top eight finishers or teams at each race will advance to the state meet held next weekend in Cary. They will join the top eight finishers from the East and Central regionals, which are also scheduled for this weekend.
Of the 21 schools from the three local area conferences that compete in swimming, 20 will send a total of 109 competitors for individual events to the West Regionals. Relay teams will be set at the event and may include other swimmers.
South Fork 2A Conference champion Lake Norman Charter leads the way with 25 swimmers, while Northwestern Foothills 2A Champion Patton will bring 12, as will Draughn.
Six swimmers received No. 1 seeds, all in the 1A/2A meet. Included among the boys are Draughn’s Jaxon Smith (100 yard freestyle and 100 backstroke), Fred T. Foard’s Ethan McCosh (100 butterfly), and Lake Norman Charter’s Harrison Powe (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Ethan Hill (500 freestyle). For the girls, Patton’s Kadira McClure (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and Lake Norman Charter’s Anika Kolano (100 freestyle) earned top qualifying times.
Below is a list of the teams and swimmers expected to swim. (Notes: All race lengths are yards.... signifies racers reached automatic qualifying times during the season.... Numbers in parenthesis are seedings.)
4A WEST REGIONAL,
SATURDAY, FEB. 1, approx. 8:45 a.m.
Northwestern 4A schools
McDOWELL
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (14th), 200 Freestyle (20th), 400 Freestyle (15th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley (24th), 200 Freestyle (23rd)
SOUTH CALDWELL
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (15th), 200 Freestyle (14th), 400 Freestyle (14th); Kayana Taylor: 200 Freestyle(6th), 100 Butterfly(12th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley (9th), 200 Freestyle (11th), 400 Freestyle (13th); Brady Carroll: 100 butterfly(3rd), 100 backstroke (10th); Matthew Hutchinson: 100 freestyle (10th), 100 breaststroke (14th); Luke Powell: 200 Freestyle (22nd), 500 Freestyle (19th); Ben Tomberlin: 200 IM (19th), 100 backstroke (17th)
3A WEST REGIONAL
FRIDAY, JAN. 31, approx. 4:15 p.m.
Northwestern 3A
Conference Schools
ALEXANDER CENTRAL
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Freestyle (24th), 400 Freestyle (27th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Freestyle (24th)
FREEDOM
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (24th), 400 Freestyle (22nd); Riley Carswell: 50 Freestyle (11th), 100 Freestyle(13th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley(11th), 200 Freestyle(4th), 400 Freestyle(9th); Samuel Kuehnert: 100 Freestyle(5th); Emerson Miller: 100 Butterfly(10th); Nolan Miller: 100 Freestyle(4th)
HICKORY
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (20th), 200 Freestyle(16th), 400 Freestyle (16th); Gwen Durak: 100 IM(9th), 500 Free(11th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley (24th), 200 Freestyle (23rd), 400 Freestyle (21st); Taylor Day: 100 Freestyle (22nd); Leonardo Negrete-Perez: 100 Breaststroke (19th)
ST. STEPHENS
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley(19th), 200 Freestyle (22nd), 400 Freestyle(17th); Anabelle Hessong: 100 Breaststroke (17th); Katie Parmenter: 200 Freestyle(6th); 500 Freestyle(3rd)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley(7th), 200 Freestyle(9th), 400 Freestyle(6th); Cameron Broos: 200 IM(21st), 500 Freestyle (21st); John Cherkez: 200 IM(13th), 100 Breaststroke(16th); Elijah Godfrey: 200 IM(9th), 100 Backstroke(7th); Carson Parmenter: 200 Freestyle(5th); 100 Butterfly(7th); Josh Talbert: 50 Freestyle(14th); 100 Freestyle(12th)
WATAUGA
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley(14th), 200 Freestyle(12th), 400 Freestyle (14th); Greta Klein: 100 Backstroke (22nd); Virginia St. Clair: 100 Freestyle (24th); Beth Temple: 100 Breaststroke (21st); Lindsey Williams: 100 Backstroke (21st)
Boys
Henryk Kosmala: 50 Freestyle(9th), 100 Freestyle(15th)
1A/2A WEST REGIONAL
SATURDAY, FEB. 1, 4:15 p.m.
NORTHWESTERN
FOOTHILLS 2A SCHOOLS
DRAUGHN
Girls:
Team Relays: 200 Medley(6th), 200 Freestyle(7th), 400 Freestyle(4th); Georgia Goulding: 50 Freestyle(3rd), 100 Butterfly(4th); Gunnar Hudson: 200 IM (9th), 100 Breaststroke(10th); Magdolynn Reasoner: 100 Freestyle (17th), 100 Backstroke(19th); Rhyannon Reasoner: 500 Freestyle (16th), 100 Backstroke(16th); Gigi Smith: 50 Freestyle(8th), 100 Freestyle(14th); Abby Wood: 50 Freestyle (23rd), 100 Butterfly (24th); Rachel Wood: 50 Freestyle (12th)
Boys:
Team Relays: 200 Medley(7th), 400 Freestyle(3rd); Tommy Blackwell: 200 Freestyle(7th), 100 Butterfly(12th); Jake Hudson: 50 Freestyle (20th), 500 Freestyle(2nd); Trey Jensen: 100 Breaststroke (20th); Sean Owens: 200 Freestyle (18th), 500 Freestyle (12th); Jaxon Smith: 100 Freestyle(1st), 100 Backstroke(1st)
EAST BURKE
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (22nd), 200 Freestyle (20th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley (16th), 400 Freestyle (17th); Alex Lennex: 200 Freestyle(8th), 500 Freestyle(3rd); Landon Lennex: 200 IM (17th); Robbie Stringfield: 200 Freestyle (15th), 500 Freestyle (6th)
FRED T. FOARD
Girls
Tori Lutz: 50 Freestyle(10th), 100 Freestyle(15th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley(8th), 400 Freestyle(9th); Dylan Haas: 100 Freestyle (29th), 100 Backstroke (11th); Riley Hampton: 100 Freestyle (13th); Nicholas Johnston: 200 IM (11th), 100 Breaststroke (19th); Ethan McCosh: 200 Freestyle(3rd), 100 Butterfly(1st)
HIBRITEN
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (15th), 200 Freestyle (15th), 400 Freestyle (10th); Natalie Garcia: 100 Butterfly(8th), 100 Backstroke(9th); Cassidy Lowe: 200 IM (7th), 100 Breaststroke (17th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Freestyle (18th), 400 Freestyle (22nd); Matthew Barnett: 200 IM(7th), 100 Backstroke(4th); Jack Hillis: 200 Freestyle (24th), 500 Freestyle (13th)
PATTON
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley(4th), 200 Freestyle(2nd), 400 Freestyle (5th); Allie Frank: 100 Butterfly (21st); Caroline Lucas: 200 Freestyle(6th), 100 Freestyle(3rd); Grace Lucas: 200 Freestyle(10th), 500 Freestyle(5th); Kadira McClure: 50 Freestyle(1st), 100 Breaststroke(1st); Nakita McClure: 100 Butterfly (20th); Ellie Sacchetti: 50 Freestyle (13th), 100 Butterfly (16th); Emma Sacchetti: 100 Freestyle(12th), 100 Breaststroke(6th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley(4th), 200 Freestyle(3rd), 400 Freestyle(10th); Dorian Gregory: 100 Butterfly (23rd); Sterling Hall: 100 Backstroke (19th); Grayson Roper: 50 Freestyle (18th), 100 Freestyle (15th); Mario Sacchetti: 100 Butterfly(4th), 100 Breaststroke(4th); Coley Welch: 50 Freestyle (12th), 100 Breaststroke (12th)
WEST CALDWELL
Girls
Zoie Miller: 50 Freestyle(9th), 100 Breaststroke (22nd)
WEST IREDELL
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley (20th), 200 Freestyle (13th), 400 Freestyle (18th); Eric Sanders: 100 Freestyle (21st); Garrett Stiltner: 50 Freestyle (19th), 100 Freestyle (24th)
SOUTH FORK 2A SCHOOLS
EAST LINCOLN
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley(11th), 200 Freestyle (12th), 400 Freestyle (16th); Taylor Barrineau: 50 Freestyle(6th), 100 Freestyle (18th); Deana Poteat: 100 Butterfly (22nd); Devin Poteat: 100 Freestyle(6th), 100 Breaststroke (4th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley Relay(12th), 200 Freestyle Relay(8th), 400 Freestyle Relay (16th); Sam Brooks: 200 Freestyle(5th), 100 Backstroke(6th); Zachary Clendenning: 200 IM (19th), 100 Butterfly (15th); Garrett Dove: 500 Freestyle (17th); Jordan Fisher: 50 Freestyle(6th), 100 Freestyle (8th); Zach Hatchett: 100 Freestyle (26th); Dennis Poteat: 100 Breaststroke (22nd)
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley(3rd), 200 Freestyle(4th), 400 Freestyle(2nd); Eden Andrews: 100 Backstroke (24th); Georgia Chura: 1 Meter Diving (4th); Kaylin Creel: 200 Freestyle (14th), 100 Backstroke(8th); Jade Dotoli: 50 Freestyle (14th), 100 Breaststroke(14th); Clara Hawley: 50 Freestyle (16th); Alienor Hedlund: 200 IM(5th), 100 Breaststroke(11th); Yseult Hedlund: 500 Freestyle(6th), 100 Breaststroke(3rd); Mattie Luther: 100 Butterfly(5th), 100 Backstroke(3rd); Virginia Luther: 200 IM (17th); Anika Kolano: 200 Freestyle(7th), 100 Freestyle(1st); Kelly Robertson: 1 Meter Diving (9th); Jennifer Schimmoller: 100 Butterfly(3rd), 500 Freestyle(3rd); Megan Wozniak: 50 Freestyle (11th), 100 Backstroke(12th)
Boys:
Team Relays: 200 Medley(3rd), 200 Freestyle(2nd), 400 Freestyle(2nd); Eli Agosto: 50 Freestyle(7th), 100 Butterfly(8th); Adam Alkins: 50 Freestyle (24th), 100 Freestyle (22nd); Aiden Anderson: 100 Freestyle (20th), 100 Breaststroke (14th); Devin Buckler: 200 IM(10th), 50 Freestyle (16th); Adam Eichman: 100 Freestyle (17th); Christopher Franklin: 200 IM (14th), 100 Backstroke(16th); Kyle Hawkins: 200 IM(4th), 100 Freestyle(6th); Ethan Hill: 200 Freestyle (9th), 500 Freestyle(1st); Sean Odell: 1 Meter Diving (6th); Harrison Powe: 200 Freestyle(1st), 100 Breaststroke(1st); Ethan Tran: 200 Freestyle(6th), 100 Backstroke(17th); Freddie Vasquez-Rios: 100 Butterfly (18th), 500 Freestyle (6th)
LINCOLNTON
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley (24th), 200 Freestyle (14th), 400 Freestyle (24th); Cordin Schrum: 50 Freestyle (13th), 100 Breaststroke(10th)
MAIDEN
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Freestyle (22nd), 400 Freestyle (19th); Trinity Bangs: 200 IM (21st)
Boys
Nathan Jimenez: 200 IM(6th), 100 Backstroke(12th)
NEWTON-CONOVER
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley(9th), 400 Freestyle(7th); Angelica Aragon-Zamora: 200 Freestyle (22nd); Chloe Hedrick: 200 IM(6th), 100 Backstroke(7th); Valeria Hernandez-Pena: 200 Freestyle(3rd), 100 Freestyle(4th)
Boys
Timothy Eustice: 200 IM (20th), 500 Freestyle (23rd)
NORTH LINCOLN
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (16th), 200 Freestyle (17th), 400 Freestyle (12th); Sydney Kiser: 500 Freestyle (23rd); Regan Lang: 100 Breaststroke (24th); Katie Wadkovsky: 50 Freestyle (24th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley (18th), 200 Freestyle (17th); Kyle Heise: 200 IM (18th), 100 Butterfly (22nd); Holden Scott: 500 Freestyle (15th)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.