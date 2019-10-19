LENOIR — The victory bell at West Caldwell had been silent for two full years minus two days. But Friday night, amid tears and smiles, the bell peeled loudly once more to signify a Warriors victory. West Caldwell staged a second-half rally to defeat Fred T. Foard 14-13 in front of a homecoming crowd at Thuss Stadium.
“I’m really happy for the kids, and the coaches did a great job,” said West Caldwell coach Mike Biggerstaff, his own voice cracking with the emotion of ending a losing streak that had reached 21 games. “It’s the first game our 11th graders have won since eighth grade.”
The Warriors’ last victory came at home on Oct. 20, 2017, when they defeated Freedom 44-42. If anything could have made Friday’s win even more special, it was that it came at the West Caldwell homecoming.
“That’s true,” Biggerstaff said. “I’m real happy for our kids. They prepared, they’ve gotten a little better every week. They continue to show a lot of hustle in practice and they’re getting better. We’re a very young team.”
Foard had an opportunity to put its host in a deep hole early thanks to the Tigers’ defense. An interception on the first West Caldwell series and not allowing the Warriors to reach their own 30-yard line the second time gave Foard excellent field position on each of its first two possessions. Both times, the Tigers drove inside the Warriors’ 20 and came up empty with only a missed 35-yard field goal to show for the two early opportunities.
The Tigers were playing without their top two running backs, Corey Seimer and Cameron Gore, who were both sidelined with injuries.
“I don’t point fingers, I don’t make excuses. We had our number one tailback out and we had our next guy out,” Foard coach Ryan Gettys said. “The guys who played stepped up and played very hard and I’m proud of them. We just could not come away with the victory.”
Finally, late in the second quarter, Foard cashed in on a second West Caldwell turnover. The Warriors fumbled a handoff and the Tigers took over on the West Caldwell 33. On the first play following the turnover, Case Parker covered all 33 yards on a blast through the middle of the West Caldwell defense. Daniel Lackey’s point after gave Foard a 7-0 lead with 4:48 to play in the second quarter.
The Tigers carried that same advantage into halftime.
Foard received the second-half kickoff and promptly added to that lead with a four-play, 80-yard drive. Tigers quarterback Will Frye, in the middle of a streak of 10 consecutive completions, found Marcus Cilino with a 33-yard strike to raise the Foard lead to 13-0.
“Will’s a competitor, he’s a great kid,” said Gettys. “He never gives up on anything and he’s going to keep going.”
But the Warriors came up with a big block on the point after attempt that would prove to be the difference in the game. Building on the momentum of the blocked kick, West Caldwell answered immediately with its own six-play, 58-yard drive.
Cameron Beaver churned out the final 16 yards on a touchdown run on a counter trap and Freddy Guardiola’s extra point cut the Foard lead to 13-7 with 7:57 to go in the third quarter.
Foard came back with a drive that could have clinched the game for the Tigers. Starting at their own 26, the Tigers went on the march for 18 plays that took 10:19 off the clock and extended into the fourth quarter. Foard made key play after key play — converting three third downs and a fourth down — to keep moving the chains.
But faced with third-and-1 from the West Caldwell 6, the Warriors’ defense stopped Foard twice from earning another set of downs. On fourth down, Isaiah Cornell dropped Parker for a 1-yard loss.
“We had quite a few plays that had they gone our way it would have been different. You know, one-point ballgame,” Gettys said. “Missing the extra point down here kinda made me a little gun shy of going for a field goal. So, we went for the first down and just didn’t get it.”
“A lot of character there and the kids deserve all the credit,” Biggerstaff said of the defensive stand with the Warriors’ backs against the goal line. “We gave up some yardage throwing the ball, but overall I’m really happy for where these kids have come from.”
Friday night, it was more about where the Warriors went. Taking the ball at their own 7 with 9:38 remaining, the Warriors were relentless on a nine-play drive that featured strictly running plays.
Beaver got a big chunk on third-and-2 from the 15 when he rumbled 27 yards.
“It felt good,” Beaver said. “The drive was starting to go and we didn’t give up as a team.”
Then Makyis Dula took an inside handoff and scooted around the end for 42 yards. Only a diving Tiger safety was able to trip him up at the 6 and keep him out of the end zone.
“They didn’t do anything different than we had seen on film,” Gettys said. “Run the belly, run a little option here and there. That sweep they have is really good and the counter. That’s what they did and they did it well.”
Following two more pounding runs by Beaver, quarterback Mark Lopez, all 121 pounds of him, managed to cover the final stripe on a quarterback sneak with 4:23 on the clock. Guardiola’s boot gave the Warriors a 14-13 lead.
The West Caldwell defense made that one-point difference stand up and took the ball over on downs at the Foard 16 with just 1:49 to go.
Foard’s Parker led all ball carriers with 83 yards on 23 carries. Frye completed 13 of 19 passes for 182 yards. Lackey and Cilino each had five catches.
Beaver led the Warriors’ rushing attack with 73 yards on 12 carries. West Caldwell threw just three passes and completed one.
West Caldwell is now 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The Warriors will be at Patton next Friday.
Foard, 1-8 and 1-4, is off next week and will play at East Burke on Nov. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.