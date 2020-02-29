NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team just keeps finding ways to win.
For most of the season, the Red Devils have won in dominant fashion. In fact, entering Saturday afternoon’s 2A state playoff third-round game against Shelby, 22 of Newton-Conover’s 26 victories had come by double digits.
That wasn’t the case against the Golden Lions, who led both early and late. However, when all was said and done, the Red Devils escaped with a 70-68 victory to extend their winning streak to 19 games and advance to the fourth round for the first time in nine years.
“We knew they were gonna give us everything they gave us. … We knew a little bit about them and we knew they were very good. They play as hard as we play, they get after the ball when you put it down, so we knew we hadn’t seen anything like that,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said of Shelby. “But we also knew and I told our kids before, ‘Guys, it’s gonna be a game of runs. They’re gonna make a run, we’ve got to have an answer. We’re gonna make a run and they’re gonna answer. Don’t give up, don’t lose your composure, don’t quit when that happens.’”
Despite starting two freshmen and two sophomores, sixth-seeded Shelby (23-2) jumped on the third-seeded Red Devils right away. The Golden Lions opened the game on a 10-0 run behind a coast-to-coast layup from freshman Maraja Pass, a 3-pointer from freshman Ally Hollifield and a 3 and two free throws from sophomore Kate Hollifield.
That’s when Shelby coach Scooter Lawrence was whistled for a technical foul for stepping onto the court, which sent Newton-Conover (27-2) freshman Cassidy Geddes to the foul line. She converted the first free throw before missing the second, but the Red Devils finally found themselves on the board just under two-and-a-half minutes in. A three-point play from senior Chyna Cornwell followed, cutting the Golden Lions’ advantage to 10-4.
Shelby maintained a six-point lead, 16-10, late in the opening quarter, but Newton-Conover closed the period on a 5-0 spurt. Following a driving layup from junior Grace Loftin, senior Jahlea Peters was fouled on a 3-point attempt and calmly sank all three free throws to bring the Red Devils within a point, 16-15, entering the second quarter.
“We knew they would come out hot. I didn’t know if they would come out quite that hot and break us down quite that much, but sometimes your kids have to get a feel for things,” said White. “… And the thing they do is they use great ball fakes, they use great head fakes, they’re more disciplined in that than anybody we’ve seen, so as a result of that we were a little out of position.
“They were getting baskets off penetration and then we knew we couldn’t collapse on the penetration, we knew we had to stay out because they would kick it out,” she continued. “So we just had to make that adjustment, we had to settle into it. And the good thing is, 10-0 run in our home place and our kids didn’t quit.”
Following a triple from Ally Hollfield and a steal and layup from junior Ashani Rodgers to begin the second quarter, the Golden Lions again led by six. That lead didn’t last long, as Newton-Conover answered with a Cornwell putback, a right-wing jumper from Loftin and a right-corner trey from senior Aaliah Walton to take its first lead at 22-21. Shelby briefly regained the advantage, but the Red Devils ended the half on an 8-2 run to lead 30-25.
After scoring a game-high 11 points in the first half, Cornwell surpassed that total in the third quarter alone as her teammates fed her again and again in the post. The Rutgers University signee finished the period with 13 of the Red Devils’ 22 points as they led 52-41 heading into the final quarter.
Shelby wouldn’t go down without a fight, quickly getting a 3 and a steal and layup from Pass that forced Newton-Conover to call a timeout less than a minute into the period. Junior Mia Powell drained back-to-back jumpers for the Red Devils, but the Golden Lions answered each one with a triple as Kate Hollifield and Ally Hollifield each hit from behind the arc. Ally Hollifield then jumped in front of a pass and found Kate Hollifield for a layup that made it 56-54 with 5:35 still to play.
Newton-Conover’s slim lead vanished after taking its second timeout in less than two minutes, as a left-wing 3 from Kate Hollifield gave Shelby its first advantage since the second quarter. The Golden Lions then slowed the tempo on offense, forcing the Red Devils’ Walton to commit a foul — her fifth — with over half of the quarter remaining.
From there, the game devolved into a free throw shooting contest, with the teams combining to shoot as many foul shots in the fourth quarter (21) as they had in the first three periods collectively. Newton-Conover’s Loftin, Powell, Cornwell and Geddes combined to make 10 of 13 free throws down the stretch, while Shelby’s Pass, Ally Hollfield and Rodgers converted just 2 of 8.
In the end, two free throws from Loftin with 9.2 seconds left gave the Red Devils a 69-68 lead that they would not relinquish. Geddes added a foul shot with 0.7 seconds remaining, and Shelby was unable to get off a desperation heave as Newton-Conover barely withstood the youthful onslaught of the Golden Lions.
“We felt like we could beat them and obviously we had our chances. Hit a couple free throws down the stretch or a couple calls go our way and the game is completely different, we’re the ones celebrating and the game’s flipped,” said Lawrence. “But for us to be young and be able to come in here where they’re senior-led, hats off to them for the way they played down the stretch. They made the free throws down the stretch and we didn’t, so we kind of get what we deserved as far as the way the game ended.
“We’re young, and the sky’s the limit for us,” he added. “We’ll be back as far as working hard, making sure we’re in the right situations and that kind of thing. So we’ll be back.”
The Red Devils received a game-high 30 points from Cornwell, while Loftin supplied 17. Peters added seven points to go with six apiece from Powell and Walton.
Shelby got 24 points from Pass and 23 from Kate Hollifield. Ally Hollifield chipped in nine points for the Golden Lions.
“Our kids never quit,” said White. “Mia Powell comes off the bench for us, hits two baskets, two free throws, that’s what it’s about. That’s what you’ve got to have to win; you’ve got to have kids like that when it’s their time, they can get the job done.”
Newton-Conover will face either second-seeded East Burke or seventh-seeded Franklin in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Cavaliers and Panthers’ third-round contest was not completed prior to press time.
“It’s tournament time and you’ve got to be ready to play wherever you go,” said White. “I think the last time we measured the goal’s 10 feet every goal we play on, and so we’re just excited and happy to play another game no matter where it’s at. Now we’d love to be here (at home), but we’re gonna be ready and happy no matter where it’s at.”
Shelby: 16 09 16 27 — 68
Newton-Conover: 15 15 22 18 — 70
Shelby — Maraja Pass 24, Kate Hollifield 23, Ally Hollifield 9, Mashayla Clyde 5, Ansonya Thompson 4, Ashani Rodgers 3.
Newton-Conover — Chyna Cornwell 30, Grace Loftin 17, Jahlea Peters 7, Mia Powell 6, Aaliah Walton 6, Cassidy Geddes 4.
