Newton-Conover City Schools' ACT scores beat the state average in the 2018-19 academic year, a first for the system, according to Superintendent Aron Gabriel
Gabriel shared the results with the school board during its regular meeting on Monday.
Two-hundred thirty-nine Newton-Conover students scored an average of 18.1 in English, 19.3 in math, 20.8 in reading and 19.9 in science with an average composite score of 19.6.
The state average in those categories was 17.8 in English, 19.2 in math, 19.4 in reading and 19 in science with a final average composite score of 19. More than 110,000 North Carolina high school students took the test which is often used as a requirement for college admissions, similar to the SAT.
“This is the highest they’ve been recorded in this system,” Gabriel told the board.
This is the first time Newton-Conover students scored above average in all ACT subjects since Newton-Conover City Schools began requiring all high school students to take the test in 2012, according to Gabriel.
“Both Discovery High and Newton-Conover High have been extremely intentional on ACT focus,” Gabriel told the school board.
Gabriel said the scores help the system's administrators look at how they offer advanced courses to their middle school. He said he wants the district's strongest teachers instructing those courses. “We’ve realized these are skills we want this kids to leave us with and this is a reflection of the job we’ve done as a system and as a school,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel said the high schools make ACT prep a weekly focus. It becomes a daily focus when ACT testing comes in the spring semester.
“This [test] is a reflection of their overall high school experience versus the SAT which focuses more on aptitude,” Gabriel said.
Renovated Conover School to host open house
The Conover School renovations are now complete, and the school will host an open house on Nov. 4. The school invites anyone in the community to come and observe all the changes to the building.
Gabriel said the construction came in close to the system's budget of $3.1 million. Renovations included work on the school's roof, parking lot, back entrance, gym and cafeteria, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Gabriel said that the new additions to the school will be dedicated to a beloved member of the community. The name will be announced at the open house.
The open house will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
